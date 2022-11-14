Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), which distributes and installs insulation and other related products to the construction industry, is coming off a solid quarter where it handily beat on the top and bottom lines.

While the company has managed to do fairly well in a tough interest rate and economic environment for the housing sector, management is looking for the second half of the year to slow down, which should provide a more favorable entry point after the share price has run up over the last several months.

Surprisingly to me, the stock has held up better than I expected after the company's guidance in the last earnings report, but I think when the numbers come out in the second half of the year, it's probably going to correct to a much more favorable entry point.

In this article we'll look at the latest numbers, how 2023 looks to shape up, and why it would be prudent to wait before taking a position in BLD.

Some of the numbers

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.3 billion, up 18.9 percent year-over-year, and beating estimates by $60.00 million. Revenue for full year 2022 was $5.00 billion, compared to revenue of $3.5 billion for full year 2021, up 43.7 percent year-over-year.

That momentum isn't likely to continue because of what I believe is going to be a drop in demand on the residential side of the business, including single-family and multi-family units, based upon elevated interest rates, high inflation, and an uncertain labor market that is triggering a lot of consumers to pause and rethink their spending habits.

Based upon its segments, Installation accounted for $761.3 million in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 21.4 percent from the same reporting period last year, and Specialty Distribution accounted for $563.1 million, up 15.9 percent from the same quarter of 2021.

On an annual basis, Installation was up 24.9 percent, and Specialty Distribution was up 77.00 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA in the reporting period was $237.4 million, up 30.4 percent, while adjusted EBITDA margin was at 18.8 percent, a gain of 170 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2022 was $940.6 million, an increase of 55.2 percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin for full year 2022 was 18.8 percent as well, up 140 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in its Installation segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 20.8 percent, an increase of 140 basis points, while Adjusted EBITDA margin for its Specialty Distribution segment was 16.7 percent, better by 170 basis points year-over-year.

For full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin for Installation was 20.6 percent, better by 190 basis points, and full year adjusted EBITDA margin for Specialty Distribution was 16.9 percent, up 90 basis points year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA is another metric I believe is going to be under pressure in 2023, for the same reasons revenue will probably be much lower than it was in 2022.

Expenses associated with interest rates climbed from $10.9 million last year in the fourth quarter to $16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year interest expenses jumped from $29.1 million for full year 2021 to $56.7 million for full year 2022. The increases were attributed to financing its acquisition of DI in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the boost in interest rates.

Interest rates are likely going to continue to climb in the near term, which means expenses in this particular part of the business are going to continue to increase.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $144.00 million, up 83.6 percent year-over-year. EPS was $4.52, up 90.7 percent year-over-year, beating by $0.47. Net income for full year 2022 was $556.00 million, or 17.14 per diluted share, compared to net income of $324.00 million, or $9.78 per diluted share for full year 2021. Operating cash flow for full year 2022 was $495.8 million, compared to operating cash flow of $403.00 million for full year 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of calendar 2022 was $240.00 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $139.8 million at the end of calendar 2021. Including its revolver, the company had total liquidity of $672.4 million at the end of 2022.

The company had long-term debt of $1.42 billion at the end of calendar 2022, slightly lower than long-term debt of $1.45 billion at the end of calendar 2021.

According to management, over the last four years the company has more than doubled its revenue, tripled adjusted EBITDA, and boosted adjusted EBITDA margin by 690 basis points. While those are obviously strong numbers, it appears the company is going to go through a slowdown through the remainder of 2023, and possibly early 2024, as housing demand contracts.

What to expect going forward

Citing its backlog of single-family units under construction, management sees ongoing support in the segment in the second quarter of 2023, while its multifamily units are stronger and are expected to support overall residential sales for full year 2023.

Taken together, the company guided for residential sales to be down in the mid-to upper single digits for 2023, with single-family activity slowing down in the second half of the year.

Considering residential accounts for approximately 65 percent of overall revenue, it's going to have more of an impact on its performance than commercial and industrial projects, which are expected to grow through the year.

Management said commercial and industrial has a strong backlog with a significant amount of bidding on new projects in that segment. With that in mind, the company is guiding for sales to grow in the low to mid-single digits in 2023.

Taking into account residential, commercial, and industrial, the company expects full year 2023 revenue to be in a range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $820 million to $910 million. With 2022 revenue being $5.00 million and 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $940.6 million, it is going to be a much slower in 2023 than it was last year, the level of which will be determined by whether it comes in on the low or high side of guidance.

Valuation, Growth, and Profitability Metrics

Even though in most metrics in the growth category the company beats the sector median, they still reflect a significant slowing down in a number of them.

For example, revenue growth (YoY) was 42.67 percent, beating the sector median of 10.35 percent by 321.78 percent. But revenue growth ('FWD') was a much more subdued 12.30 percent, although still beating the sector median of 7.12 percent by 72.78 percent.

The same is true for EBITDA growth (YoY), where was 61.42 percent compared to the sector median of 2.02 percent, higher by a hefty 2,946.19 percent. On the other hand, EBITDA growth ('FWD') is 13.95 percent compared to the sector median of 4.25 percent, still up a solid 228.29 percent, but far below the YoY numbers.

Even though the company is doing well when measured against the sector median, when compared to its internal growth, it is rapidly slowing down and losing momentum. When considering how much the share price has jumped, I'm looking for it to cool off because of its weakening metrics.

Almost every growth metric showed the company slowing down going forward.

Again, the primary reason behind that is in regard to slowing demand in the retail housing market, with single-units and multi-family units underperforming at this time and should continue to do so for the remainder of the year, and probably into the first quarter of 2024.

In valuation metrics, you see a similar pattern. With P/E GAAP ('TTM') it was 11.57, compared to the sector median of 15.20 percent, lower by -(23.86) percent. But with P/E GAAP ('FWD'), it was 12.43, compared to the sector median of 14.59, lower by -(14.76) percent.

EV/Sales ('TTM') was the same, coming in at 1.54, compared to the sector median of 1.15, up by 34.18 percent. EV/Sales ('FWD') was 1.59, compared to the sector median of 1.10, up 44.95 percent. While it improved when measured against the sector, it was higher when measured against itself on a ('TTM') vs. ('FWD') basis.

One area associated with valuation where it didn't do well when measured against the sector was in the important Price/Sales metric. With Price/Sales ('TTM') it was 1.28, compared to the sector median of 0.87, up 47.40 percent. Price/Sales ('FWD') was 1.30, compared to the sector median of 0.85, up 52.73 percent.

As for profitability metrics, the company outperformed the sector in almost every metric, with the exception of gross profit margin and CapEx/Sales ('TTM').

In the significant net income margin ('TTM') metric, the company was at 11.10 percent, compared to the sector median of 4.56 percent, higher by 143.57 percent.

EBITDA margin ('TTM') was 18.40 percent, compared to the sector median of 11.43 percent, higher by 60.97 percent.

My point in showcasing the various metrics is to reiterate and confirm the strong probability that the company's performance in 2023 is going to slow down, with most of that coming in the second half as the company continues to work through its existing backlog.

Price movement

The share price of BLD has been volatile over the last couple of years. topping off at approximately $284.00 per share in the latter part of 2021 and dropping to its 52-week low of $140.66 on November 14, 2022. Since then, it has rebounded to trade a just under $200.00 per share as I write.

Since its earnings report on February 23, 2023, the company has been trading in a range of about $185.00 per share to $210.00 per share, which is a little surprising to me taking into account its guidance, especially with its 52-week high being $221.38 per share. At this time the market doesn't appear to be pricing in the guided lower performance of 2023, and possibly may be looking at it from the point of view that it's going to perform on the upper side of expectations.

Another reason could be the company has managed to improve its performance in an interest rate and economic environment that isn't optimal for the company. In fact, interest rate expenses have continued to climb, and at best it's going to remain level through most if not all of 2023, and possibly could go a little higher, depending on how inflation and the economy play out.

After its recent jump in share price and the stock remaining elevated, I don't think the current entry point of around $200.00 is a good one for potential risk/reward outcomes.

I would want to wait for a more significant pullback before taking a position, especially when much of the reduction in revenue and earnings is expected to come in the second half of the year. At that time, I would expect the stock to take a hit once earnings confirm the slowdown. The long-term fundamentals of the housing sector still look good, and for those investors that can get in at a favorable entry point have a solid chance of getting good returns on their investment, again, assuming a lower entry point than is currently available.

The caveat in all of this is if the economy falls off the cliff for a prolonged period of time, and businesses and consumers start pulling back on spending on big ticket items like real estate.

Conclusion

The key to me concerning BLD is getting in at a good entry point. Based upon guidance, a weaker economy, and uncertainty on how businesses and consumers will react to higher interest rates in a weaker economy, that entry point will probably have to be much lower than it stands today in order to give investors a good risk/reward scenario.

For those that take a position at elevated levels, they could end up being underwater for a significant period of time, with not that much upside once the share price rebounds.

I believe expectations much be lowered over the next year or so, and for patient investors waiting for a more favorable entry point, they should position themselves for a consistent, sustainable, and profitable holding for the long term.

The bottom line is, investors need to take the downwardly revised outlook for 2023 seriously, and based upon management commentary on the second half, sales and earnings are going to slow down. At that time, probably after the earnings reports that confirm the trend, the share price is likely to take a dive. That would be the time to strike for those wanting exposure to the housing sector via BLD.