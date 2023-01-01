David Ramos/Getty Images News

Fisker's (NYSE:FSR) cash and equivalents as of the end of its last reported fiscal 2022 fourth quarter stood at $736.5 million, a figure which excluded around $28 million the company expects to receive from VAT receivables. This wall of liquidity stood against cash outflows from operations of $111 million, around $452.5 million for the full year. Why is this important? A ton of EV companies are collapsing and many of them are from the pandemic class of EV firms that went public via a blank check company. Arrival (ARVL) is down 96% over the last year and faces a liquidity crisis. Canoo (GOEV) is down 87% over the same time frame and also faces uncertainty around its future with cash burn reducing its runway to just a few quarters. Electric Last Mile Solutions filed for bankruptcy last year.

Hence, whilst Fisker's 55% decline over the last year has been painful for bulls, the situation could be a lot worse. The company remains broadly pre-revenue but is guiding for production of up to 42,400 units in 2023. Its production ramp also stands to be somewhat derisked by its contract manufacturer Magna International (MGA). Reservations for the Fisker Ocean stood at roughly 65,000 as of the end of February 2023, up sequentially by around 3,000 from the prior quarter. For some context, the fully electric Ocean SUV retails from $37,499 to $68,999, the midpoint of this means a total sales pipeline of around $3.46 billion. Fisker also had 5,600 reservations for its lower-priced Fisker PEAR, an implied sales pipeline of $167 million with the PEAR having a $29,900 base price.

Revenue Set For Ramp With 42,400 Units In View

The company's guidance of production of up to 42,400 units in 2023 is ambitious and set against a tighter credit market with a rising Fed funds rate pushing up car financing costs and automobile demand softness. Fisker is currently going through all the relevant approval processes to start sales in the US and Europe and expects to spend at least $535 million on operations in 2023. The company has also guided for potentially positive EBITDA this year against a gross profit margin in the range of 8% to 12%.

Ocean's weekly manufacturing rate via Magna stood at around 100 cars through the first quarter of 2023. The company expects to realize a material ramp in the second quarter and is eyeing weekly production of at least 800 units to meet its production guidance. What's next is simply execution. Fisker has the reservations and its production capacity is now just ramping. Cost concerns might pose some headwinds to the production ramp with Magna warning in February that supply chain issues persist and its margins are under pressure.

Competition And Price Cuts Abound

2023 look set to be a tentpole year for EVs with traditional automobile companies and startups alike launching new EV models into what continues to be increasingly strong year-over-year growth in consumer enthusiasm for EVs. The winds of change are blowing and EVs look set to consume an increasingly larger share of global automotive sales. EV sales in the UK overtook diesel car sales for the first time in 2022 as the country, the EU and US states like California all head towards 2030 to 2035 dates for the phase-out of the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles.

Overall competitive intensity has been flagged by the bears as a reason to be cautious about Fisker. Indeed, this year has seen Tesla essentially embark on a pricing war with cuts to the price of all its models including its Model X SUV. However, whilst Fisker might see some softness of reservation growth, I do not think this will be material with the Model X base price at around $99k being significantly out above Ocean. Bears, who form the 39% short interest, would of course also flag that Fisker's current wall of liquidity would provide a cash runway that's less than two years assuming their rate of cash burn reflects 2022 even with sales commencing. The company does have a $2 billion shelf which brought in $57 million during the fourth quarter and with guiding for positive EBITDA this year, cash outflows should slow down. Hence, Fisker will be able to lean on its equity for liquidity especially if its stock price experiences a lift on the back of the US and EU economies staging a soft landing.

Would I buy Fisker stock now? No. I like that reservations for Ocean have continued to grow and was up by around 4.8% from their prior update. But I still think buying into a pre-revenue and cash-burning company in a high-interest rate environment facing the specter of a recession might prove not to be prudent in the short term. In the long term EV demand growth will continue to support reservation growth as Fisker ramps up production with Magna. This might warrant another look in the summer.