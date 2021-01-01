TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

It's been just under three months since I took profits in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH), and in that time the shares are down about 2.8% against a gain of 4.6% for the S&P 500. The company has released financials since then, obviously, so I thought I'd review the name again. After all, I've demonstrated that I'm comfortable buying this stock at the right price, given that I rode it for a wonderfully market-beating return previously. I'll look at these financials and compare them to the valuation to see if it makes sense to buy back in or not.

Welcome to the "thesis statement" portion of the article. This paragraph is designed for those people who want more than they get from the title and bullet points, but can't stomach the idea of 1,450 of my words. I get it, and in order to accommodate such people, I present you with the thesis statement. You're welcome. There's much to like about the financials here. The company continues to grow, albeit at a modest pace. I really like the reduction in debt, as it de-risks the capital structure nicely. That written, I'll continue to avoid Prestige Consumer Healthcare. Although the share price is lower, the valuation is actually a touch more dear than it was previously, and it's near an all-time high. Finally, I think management spent a material amount of money significantly overpaying for buybacks. I think the $43 million or so spent would have been much better placed paying down even more debt, and I don't think shareholders would object to a dividend.

Financial Analysis

The first nine months of the latest financial year have been reasonably good in my view. Revenue, income before taxes, and net income are up 2.7%, 2%, and 3.2% respectively when compared to 2021. At the same time, the capital structure has improved fairly dramatically, with long term debt down by about 7% when compared to the same period in 2021. It's increasingly rare for me to have little to complain about in both the income statement and the balance sheet, but that is the case here at the moment. I feel somewhat uncomfortable not being able to complain, as such chipperness goes against my nature.

The Buyback

The company spent what I consider to be a material amount of money ($42.827 million net), on buybacks over the past nine months, so I thought I'd review buyback activity in particular here.

Before getting into it, I need to point out that it's impossible to work out the exact price per share paid for stocks bought back by the company, because the timing of reporting each element of a buyback is different. Specifically, we know that on May 2 of last year, there were exactly 50,279,419 shares outstanding, and we know that as of January 27 of this year, there were 49,687,668 shares outstanding. This means that over this nine month period, 591,751 shares were retired. The company spent a net $42,827,000 on buybacks between April 1st and December 31st of last year. So precision isn't possible unfortunately, because the "shares outstanding" figure is lagged by about a month behind the "price paid" figure.

That written, I'm comfortable "ballparking" it, and suggesting that the company spent somewhere in the low $70s per each share retired. I don't judge whether or not this was a good or bad decision based on the current price. The purpose of this whole enterprise is to suggest that the current price may not be accurate, so judging by this measure would be foolish. I determine whether or not it was a good decision by looking at the valuation at which management retired shares. We'll take that issue up below.

Anyway, I like the fact that the balance sheet is much less risky now, and that there was some small amount of growth here. Given that, I'd be very happy to buy shares at the right price.

Prestige Brands Financials (Prestige Brands investor relations)

The Stock

My regulars know that I've talked myself out of some profitable trades with the words "at the right price." My strong drive to only buy at "the right price" is driven by the fact that I think the stock can be a very poor proxy for the underlying business. In fact, I consider them to be quite different things. Additionally, I'm of the view that it's better to miss out on some gains than lose capital. So, every business buys a number of inputs and turns them into a final product or service. The stock, on the other hand, is an ownership stake in the business that gets traded around in a market that aggregates the crowd's rapidly changing views about the future health of the business, future demand for over the counter personal care products, future margins, and so on. The stock also moves around because it gets taken along for the ride when the crowd changes its views about "the market" in general. A reasonable sounding, if counterfactual, argument can be made to suggest that shares of Prestige Brands would have dropped even further since I last wrote about the business if the overall market hadn't risen since. Of course, it's impossible to prove this point definitively, but it's worth considering. In any case, the stock is affected by a host of variables that may be only peripherally related to the health of the business, and that can be frustrating.

This stock price volatility driven by all these factors is troublesome, but it's a potential source of profit because these price movements have the potential to create a disconnect between market expectations and subsequent reality. In my experience, this is the only way to generate profits trading stocks: By determining the crowd's expectations about a given company's performance, spotting discrepancies between those assumptions and stock price, and placing a trade accordingly. I've also found it's the case that investors do better/less badly when they buy shares that are relatively cheap, because cheap shares correlate with low expectations. Cheap shares are insulated from the buffeting that more expensive shares are hit by.

As my regulars know, I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. For example, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. I like to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market, and to its own history. I took profits on Prestige back in mid-January when the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of 14.13 times. Fast forward to the present, and the shares are a shade more expensive on that basis per the following:

Data by YCharts

My regulars know that I think ratios can be instructive, but I also want to try to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given investment. If you read my stuff regularly, you know that the way I do this is by turning to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value" for this. In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply some pretty basic math to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in this formula. In case you find Penman's writing a bit opaque, you might want to try "Expectations Investing" by Mauboussin and Rappaport. These two also have introduced the idea of using the stock price itself as a source of information, and we can infer what the market is currently "expecting" about the future. Applying this approach to Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow earnings at a rate of ~7.5% in perpetuity. I consider that to be a pretty optimistic forecast and for that I'm inclined to avoid the shares.

Assessing the Buyback

I know it's been a slog so far, but before I let you go, I want to review the buyback briefly. The company spent about $43 million of owner's capital buying back shares at an average price in the low $70s. That lines up to a price to free cash flow level of just under 16 times, which is a multi-year high valuation for the company. I would suggest that the firm overpaid for these shares, and I think the $43 million would have been better spent elsewhere.