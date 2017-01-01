Ирина Мещерякова/iStock via Getty Images

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) stock has been steadily rising the last year despite a ton of macro pressure. We had previously recommended this stock to our investing group as one that would hold up in a chaotic rate environment, and it has performed well considering the overall market has been oscillating in a trading range.

In today's update, we want to check in and discuss the Q1 performance of the company which has sent the stock down a solid 8% at the time of this writing. To be clear, The Progressive Corporation is not a get-rich-quick name, but it can deliver some decent returns in the short term if you time your entry properly. We believe that the pullback in Progressive shares is an opportunity for the long-term investor to get long a quality company at a fair price. Consider scaling in, with buys in 5 point increments on the way down from $135 a share. This will allow you to build a position with a great long-term cost basis.

We think that the market is going to sell off later this spring and summer, so you should have ample opportunity to scale in. Make no mistake at all, this insurer makes money hand over fist, but occasionally, it takes lumps from higher-than-anticipated catastrophe losses. It pays a small quarterly dividend but is also a company that is known for paying hefty annual dividends as well over the years. For now, Q1 earnings are out. In the present column, we will discuss performance metrics that you need to be aware of.

We must watch performance

Just because The Progressive Corporation stock offers stable returns over time doesn't mean we just stop paying attention. We do not "buy and forget." The stock has enjoyed a slow churn higher, so it is prudent to stay on top of things. The consensus EPS estimate was $1.35, which would be about 160% growth year-over-year on revenues of $16.0 billion. Turns out revenues were $14.3 billion across premiums, securities, fees, and service revenue (though net written premiums hit the $16.0 billion mark). This actual revenue number was a 21% increase from last year, and earnings hit $0.75 per share. Not the best headline performance. So what happened here?

Should you sell the stock on this? Insurance is a great business, but there are quarters where there are simply many claims and losses taken. Catastrophe losses come and go. It is the nature of being an insurer. For every quarter with these kinds of bumps, we will have quarters that see far more or less claims than expected. Then there are issues with banking hitting the nation and the impact to insurers remains a concern too. Please keep that in mind. In terms of what we need to look for, like to watch for net income, core income, the customer base (net written premiums), and the underlying combined ratios. The latter two measures specifically help us gauge the health of an insurer.

Net and core income metrics

Progressive reported net income of $441 million or $0.75 per share in Q1 as we stated above. This is up from last year's $307 million or $0.52 per share. This was an expected increase year-over-year, but well below expectations. Make no mistake, there is variability in earnings, and it stems from the unpredictable nature of claims. The company had been hit by claims. Specifically March was a problem. As noted in the release:

In March, we experienced unfavorable prior accident years reserve development of 3.4 points with unfavorable development of 4.6 points for the first quarter 2023. About 55% of the March unfavorable development was in our personal auto products. The majority of the unfavorable development in personal auto reflects activity that came as a result of recently passed legislation in Florida. In addition, a portion of the March unfavorable development reflects higher than anticipated severity, which resulted in increases in incurred losses on previously closed claims. Our commercial auto products represented almost 30% of the unfavorable development for the month and was mainly due to late reported claims from prior accident periods and changes in reserve estimates.

It was a mixed quarter in many respects, not just on the income figures. The quarter saw a hit to the combined ratio which was a reason that income was lower than expected.

The underlying combined ratio jumped to 99.0%, and this was up from 94.0% last year. This comes as net written premiums grew once again. Net written premiums were up 22% from last year to $16.1 billion. Looking forward, we urge you to continue to watch net premium growth, while monitoring the combined ratios each quarter. As noted in the commentary above, March was a problem.

Progressive Q1 release

As you can see the combined ratio in March across business lines was pretty bad. Exceeding 100% across the board, which weighed on overall Q1 results. In terms of net premiums written growth was impressive in all lines except Commercial lines business where it fell 4%, though a good portion of this was associated with some accounting with their transportation network company.

Looking ahead

The balance sheet is complex but in good shape, with its debt-to-capital ratio comfortable at 27.5%. The stock trades at a rich valuation, which you are paying for the growth the company is experiencing.

We believe, however, that as The Progressive Corporation stock pulls back, you can start building a position here. Quarters and month-to-month claims will vary. It is simply the nature of the business. Catastrophes come and go. Net written premium growth is incredibly impressive. This is not a stock that will skyrocket like a speculative tech name. The Progressive Corporation is one that you buy selectively when the market gives you opportunity. We think a market selloff in coming weeks and months gives you a chance to build a position in this quality name.