While the upcoming US recession is capturing the headlines, this downturn may look very different than previous ones. Our conversations with over 50 CEOs and CFOs over the past several weeks paint a different picture. Several companies are noting upside surprises to their expectations, driven by the recovery in China.
Despite a relatively muted economic recovery in China this year, we are starting to hear datapoints from several companies across many end-markets that are noting upside surprises to their original expectations.
While we do not expect gangbusters recovery, China is now coming from a very low base after 2+ years of subdued demand. As an example, if we look at TSMC (TSM) sales, China represented only 11% of revenues in 2022, down from ~20% in 2019. We expect demand from China can easily double over a 2-year time frame in an economic recovery. For context, TSMC is often used as proxy for global trends, as it is the largest manufacturer of semiconductors with 57% foundry market share.
This recovery is already starting to get reflected in capex plans from hyperscalers. Alibaba (BABA) is now expected to grow capex by 40% in 2023, and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is expected to grow capex by 80% in the same time frame. These capex expectations were recently revised upwards, resulting in global capex growth expectations for the hyperscalers to increase from ~3% to 5% for 2023.
Investors may wonder why this is such a big deal, if US capex is already slowing from ~20% growth to single digits. We would point to 3 things:
We expect that these capex increases will positively impact semiconductor hardware companies, but over time will boost demand for other data infrastructure.
While commodities have broadly pulled back since the beginning of the year on recession worries driven by the US banking crisis, we are getting to a point where inventories are reaching critical lows for commodities with strong secular demand drivers (such as copper). We believe that this is creating a similar setup to October/November 2022, where demand may have been bad but sentiment was even worse. If the China recovery is, in fact, surprising to the upside, this could provide significant boost to copper demand.
While more electric vehicles (EVs) doesn't mean more pricing power for the EV manufacturers, it does mean more demand for copper. In addition to electric vehicles, broader electrical infrastructure and focus on renewables provide long-term support for copper demand.
LME warehouse stocks for copper are at a 5-year low. Inventories at the Shanghai Futures Exchange have already fallen by over one-third since their peak in February. Generally, buyers de-stock when there are worries of economic slowdown/recession, but will then need to re-stock with any incremental inflection in demand.
The markets have been calling for a 2H '23 recession for over a year now, and the Fed has now made those expectations official. The "unexpected" crisis in the banking sector is now expected to cause a “mild recession” by year-end, per the Fed minutes from March that were released yesterday.
But the current crisis is unlike a typical crisis, and therefore, different end-markets are at different points in the downturn. The main difference is tight capacity and a tight labor market caused by a decline in productivity.
A typical crisis is preceded by overcapacity - small change in demand causes an oversupply and market collapse. In this downturn, capacity is relatively tight, and the imbalances are caused by an unprecedented pace of interest rate hikes, i.e., going from "free money" to a relatively tight monetary policy.
We expect that each end-market will experience the downturn at a different time and magnitude, and provide some thoughts below by sector:
We expect more risk for SMBs versus large corporations, which may actually benefit from higher interest rates.
Despite all recession worries, US corporate high yields, which usually signal a crisis, are down from their peak in October 22. The bottom line is that investors have now started to worry about a liquidity crunch, but liquidity has been very tight for many end-markets throughout 2022, especially in the second half of the year.
Original Source: Author
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments