China Recovery, U.S. Recession?

Ivana Delevska profile picture
Ivana Delevska
145 Followers

Summary

  • China to the rescue? The inflection in the hyperscaler capex.
  • Commodities (copper) next in line for a potential upturn.
  • Our take on the overly anticipated US recession - datapoints from the field.

Face to face of US dollar banknote and China Yuan banknote for 2 biggest economic in the world which now United states of America and China have war trade.

Dilok Klaisataporn

While the upcoming US recession is capturing the headlines, this downturn may look very different than previous ones. Our conversations with over 50 CEOs and CFOs over the past several weeks paint a different picture. Several companies are noting upside

Percentage of TSMC's revenues derived from China

North America and China hyperscaler capex growth, year over year, compared

Copper prices - in dollars per pound

The future value of disruptive materials - copper, lithium, nickel, zinc, manganese, rare earth metals, platinum, palladium, graphene, cobalt, carbon fiber, carbon materials

LME warehouse stocks for copper are at a 5-year low

US corporate high yields are down from their peak in October 2022

This article was written by

Ivana Delevska profile picture
Ivana Delevska
145 Followers
Ivana Delevska is the Founder and CIO of SPEAR Invest and Portfolio Manager of the Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX).Prior to founding SPEAR, Ms. Delevska spent 10 years on the buy-side at several long/short hedge fund platforms: Tiger Management, Millennium Management, Citadel Asset Management, and 5 years on the sell-side at Deutsche Bank as a Vice President and Gordon Haskett as a Director covering Multi-Industry companies. Ms. Delevska graduated from the University of Chicago with a BA in Economics.SPEAR Invest specializes in fundamental research and investments industrial technology.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.