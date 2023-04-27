yokaew/iStock via Getty Images

ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) is a favorite investment of ours for nearly a decade. In all 5 of our most recent articles for Seeking Alpha, we rate the stock as a potential Buy opportunity for retail value investors.

S A and Wall Street analysts still consider the stock worth a Buy rating, but the SA Quant Rating and an increasing number of analysts appraise ResMed as a Hold since its Q2 ’23 earnings call last January.

Company's Reach

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies. It operates globally through a network of distributors and its own sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed primarily develops and sells flow generators, masks, and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea.

Diagnoses of sleep apnea, especially associated with aging populations are up. So are rates of sleep apnea associated with obesity and asthma. They underpin the growing ResMed device market. In addition to aging and weight gain, sleep apnea is linked to gender (males suffer two-to-three times more commonly), craniofacial or upper airway abnormalities, smoking, genetics, and nasal congestion that cause uncomfortable snoring.

Roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas. Recent focus is on digital health with devices and proprietary software recording and transmitting clinical data patients, medical care advisors and payers in the out-of-hospital setting can use to monitor and treat ResMed customers. Company target markets are sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals since 1989.

ResMed acquired 22 companies, most in the US and 9 in other countries. 7 were bought in the last 5 years. The largest acquisition to date was in 2022. ResMed bought MEDIFOX DAN GMBH for $1B. 48% of the companies design and sell medical products and 20% software and services. In a study of the device market size, share, and trends between 2023-2030, “The sleep apnea devices market grew at a rate of 6.3% from 2020 to 2021;” it is expected to increase at about that rate for the next 5 years with the market growing from $4.5B in 2023 to ~$7B in 2030.

ResMed capitalized on the burgeoning market for sleep devices and personal data collection over the past decades. The consistent growth in earnings and revenue have been outstanding and growth forecasts are equally impressive:

Q2 ’23 revenue was $1.03B or +16% Y/Y; that includes the MEDIFOX DAN revenue of $10.7M in the quarter. Excluding Software-as-a-Service business, US, Canadian, and Latin America sales increased by 26%. Sales in Europe, Asia, and other markets increased by 8%. Device sales were +25%. Masks and other sales rose 13% Y/Y. The company gross margin declined by 80 basis points to 56.8% in Q2 ‘23 attributable to product mix shifts to increased flow generator sales and unfavorable foreign currency movements; this was partially offset by increases in average selling prices. Operating profit for Q2 escalated 14% and net income for the quarter by 13%.

The company quarter ended the quarter holding $253M in cash and equivalents and $1.8B in gross debt after funding the last big acquisition. With $390M available for drawdown from its revolver facility and a market cap of $32.64B, the company enjoys a healthy liquidity and strong fundamentals undergird any investment in ResMed. As of December 30, ’19, the debt-to-equity ratio was 57.5%. It was cut to 21.6% over the next two years. The ratio was 48.2% as of December 30, ’22 after the MEDIFOX DAN GMBH acquisition. The debt, in our opinion, is well-covered by operating cash flow, as are any interest payments by EBIT.

Overall, even the SA Quant Rating assesses the stock as a Hold but tilts toward a Buy assessment. A low grade for valuation is putting downward pressure on the consensus. The company gets high grades for growth, profitability, and momentum. But its PE ratio of 40.3x compared to similar medical device companies averaging out at 37.3x makes the stock appear expensive. It is moving nearer to its 52-week high of $247.65 than the $189.4 low. The share price is up +6% YTD and 124.76% over 5 years.

About 2 years ago, shares topped $296, so we think there is room for upward movement. We estimate the next EPS report on April 27, 2023, will be $1.60 compared to $1.32 for Q3 ’22. The company beat EPS forecasts in 6 of the last 9 quarters. Short interest is a mere 0.9%, adding to our impression there is less negative risk than others may believe.

Corporate insiders have not been selling shares in any significant numbers ($134.6K); hedge funds increased holdings by 12.5K over the last quarter. At Q3 ’22 when the share price fell to ~$213, only 27 funds owned shares. When the price hit $220 per share, 36 funds owned ResMed shares.

ResMed is a well-managed company that has experienced significant growth in revenue and earnings over the last 5 years. Currency fluctuations and market shifts from high-margin products to those with lower margins impacted fundamentals recently including cash flow from operations and cash from investing. But none of these dilute our enthusiasm for ResMed. It is the kind of stock that gives an investor a good night’s sleep.

The company’s highlights leave us enthusiastic about ResMed. It is a potential opportunity for retail value investors, though it is expensive at the current price.

