ResMed Gives Investors A Good Night's Sleep

Apr. 13, 2023 12:31 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • ResMed shares are selling on the expensive side of a fair value but the numbers and growth potential make us bullish on the stock.
  • Fundamentals are strong and the forecast 6.3% annual market growth make this a stock valuable to retail value investors.
  • ResMed's liquidity ratio is better than nearly 53% of other companies in its industry, and the cash ratio is better than ~78% of the others.

Sleep Apnea CPAP machine

yokaew/iStock via Getty Images

Breathe Easy

ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) is a favorite investment of ours for nearly a decade. In all 5 of our most recent articles for Seeking Alpha, we rate the stock as a potential Buy

chart

Wall Street Analysts (seekingalpha)

chart

Device Market (Grandviewresearch)

graph

Earnings & Revenue (simplywall.st)

graphs

Fundamentals (ycharts)

chart

Quant & Factor Grades (seekingalpha)

chart

Analysis (Infrontanalytics)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.99K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.