Cirrus Logic Hit Hard On Rumored Apple Design Change, But The Long-Term Story Remains Intact

Apr. 13, 2023 12:45 PM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.85K Followers

Summary

  • Cirrus shares dropped more than 12% on rumors that Apple has altered its design plan for the iPhone 15, potentially taking away a content growth opportunity for Cirrus.
  • With or without solid-state buttons for the iPhone 15, Cirrus has a multiyear content growth opportunity across audio, camera, haptic, and power products with Apple, Android OEMs, and non-phone customers.
  • Mid-single-digit revenue and FCF growth and mid-20% OPMs can support a fair value above $100.
3D hands holding a smartphone and pointing at it

AntonioSolano

Reliance on Apple (AAPL) has long been a mixed blessing for semiconductor companies like Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS). While iPhone volumes are robust and Apple likes to raise the bar on device performance and features, leading to

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.85K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.