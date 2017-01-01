Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ:OLK) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $353 million in gross proceeds for the company and selling shareholders in an IPO.
The firm sells a platform of products and services that assists biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions in studying proteomics approaches to drug treatments.
Given uncertain macroeconomic and credit availability environments, I'm Neutral (Hold) on OLK in the near term.
Uppsala, Sweden-based Olink was founded to develop its Proximity Extension Assay technology enabling researchers 'to use one platform from discovery to clinical trials to diagnostic applications utilizing a significant, established infrastructure of labs and installed instrumentation.'
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Jon Heimer, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously a partner at Nexttobe AB, a family office and investment company focused on Swedish biopharma firm investment.
The company's primary offering solutions include:
Explore
Target
Focus
The firm pursues clients in the research and biopharmaceutical industries via a direct sales model across all of its regions, which it divides between the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC.
According to a 2018 market research report by BCC Research, the global proteomics market was an estimated $7.9 billion in 2017 and is forecast to reach $16.8 billion by 2022.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 16.2% from 2017 to 2022.
The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing demand from biopharmaceutical companies for personalized medicine approaches to developing treatments for a variety of diseases.
Also, greater progress in proteomics tool development will also increase the throughput of research efforts, likely leading to additional investment in the sector.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Quanterix (QTRX)
Meso Scale Diagnostics
Luminex (LMNX)
SomaLogic (SLGC)
Elisa (OTCPK:ELMUF)
Seer (SEER)
Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)
Total revenue by quarter has grown markedly in recent quarters:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended higher more recently:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have been dropping in recent quarters, a positive signal:
Operating income by quarter has moved into positive territory in Q4 2022:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have also turned positive in Q4 2022:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, OLK's stock price has risen 38.8%, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $75.1 million and no long-term debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was ($37.3 million), of which capital expenditures accounted for $7.2 million. The company paid $7.9 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest since its public debut.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (TTM)
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
18.8
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price/Sales
|
18.5
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
47.3%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-9.2%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-13.1%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$2,690,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$2,620,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$30,070,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.10
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022's results, management highlighted the 33% year-over-year revenue growth performance and full-year revenue growth of 47%.
Notably, the firm is seeing 'an expansion of proteomic workflows within customer accounts throughout the entire Olink portfolio.'
However, at the end of 2022, management saw that the 'end-of-year budget flush environment was not quite as robust as we had seen in previous years,' the firm is seeing the beginning of some spending headwinds, likely as customers subject spending to greater scrutiny.
Looking ahead, management is evaluating bolt-on M&A opportunities for its antibody antigen development and supply chain efforts.
Leadership guided full-year 2023 revenue growth to be 40% at the midpoint of the range, which, if achieved, would represent a drop of seven percentage points growth rate versus 2022's results.
The company's financial position is moderately strong, with approximately two years of cash runway at its trailing twelve-month free cash flow burn rate.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing the stock at an EV/Revenue multiple of around 18.5x, even as growth will be moderating.
The firm is operating in a high-growth area of the life science tools market and has crossed into positive operating profitability, two bullish signs for the company going forward.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is how customers will react to the potential of reduced credit availability due to the recent banking failure crisis (SVB, Signature, and Credit Suisse).
The chart below shows a sharp dropoff in business loans since the onset of the crisis:
This credit 'crumble' may turn into a 'crunch', as banks look closely at their loan portfolios and reduce lending to the riskier sectors.
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a pause in U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, resulting in a higher valuation multiple for higher-risk technology company stocks like Olink.
While OLK has performed well in the past year, my negative outlook for credit would affect many of the firm's customers.
Given the uncertain macro and credit environments, I'm therefore Neutral (Hold) on OLK in the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments