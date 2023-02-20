New Gold: The First Quarter Production Was A Good Surprise

Apr. 13, 2023 1:10 PM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD), NGD:CA1 Comment
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • NGD announced on April 10, 2023, that it produced 104,857 GEOs during the first quarter of 2023, up 7.2% sequentially.
  • Gold equivalent production is expected to be between 365K to 425K ounces, approximately 13% higher than 2022 production.
  • I recommend buying NGD stock between $1.22 and $1.17, with potential lower support at around $1.00.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A lump of gold on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat

Introduction

On April 10, 2023, Canada-based New Gold (NYSE:NGD) released its first quarter 2023 operational results ending March 31, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on February 20, 2023. I have been following New

Table

NGD Location and Reserves (NGD Presentation February)

Chart

NGD 1-Year price comparison Gol, Silver, and Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

New Gold Quarterly Gold Equivalent production

NGD Quarterly GEO production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

NGD Quarterly Gold Price History (Fun Trading)

New Gold production per metal

NGD Quarterly production per mine from 2Q22 to 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

New Gold - Gold Production for Rainy River and New Afton

NGD Gold production per mine 1Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

New Gold - Grade per ton

NGD Gold production per metal history (Fun Trading)

chart

NGD Quarterly Gold grade per mine history (Fun Trading)

Table

NGD 2023 Guidance (NGD Presentation)

NGD stock technical analysis chart

NGD TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.08K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NGD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term NGD and own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.