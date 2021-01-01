pandemin

WTI crude oil was looking to head much lower when it broke down from a consolidation pattern in March. The economically sensitive commodity has rebounded, though, with the latest thrust coming amid soft economic and inflation data as well as a bullish OPEC+ production cut. A move higher in oil has helped oil & gas exploration and production firms, and I have a soft 'buy' rating on IEO.

WTI: Rallies Above $80

Stockcharts.com

According to the issuer, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the oil and gas exploration and production sector. The fund is used by investors and traders to express a sector view, but it's also niche in that the primary holdings are E&P names, not large integrated players.

IEO sports an annual expense ratio of 0.39% and has net assets of more than $750 million. Tradeability is high with a median 30-day bid/ask spread of just 5 basis points on 30-day average volume of 267,000, per iShares. The fund holds 48 equities and has a dividend yield of 4.2% on a trailing 12-month basis. Trading at just 8.1 times earnings, according to Morningstar, it is a cheap fund, but its performance is highly dependent on volatile domestic oil and natural gas prices. Long-term earnings growth has been near 17%, but that is likely overly optimistic given the drop back in oil on a YoY basis.

IEO plots toward the upper-left on the Style Box, so it's value-oriented. Being a cap-weighted fund, it is geared toward large caps, but there is significant mid-cap exposure. With a high yield and having high quality on the factor profile, IEO sports very strong momentum right now, but much of that was earned in 2021 and 2022, while this year's price action has been more mixed.

Overall, I like the valuation, and WTI above $80 is a tailwind for E&P profits and free cash flow as well as shareholder-accretive activities like buybacks and dividends.

IEO: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Investors must be aware that IEO is concentrated in the top 2 names. ConocoPhillips (COP) and EOG Resources (EOG) together comprise more than a quarter of the ETF, so keeping tabs on those companies is key.

IEO: A Concentrated Portfolio

iShares

Seasonally, IEO tends to perform well through early June, according to data from Equity Clock. A summer swoon is sometimes seen through mid-August before the energy fund ramps up into year-end. So, there are some tailwinds in the short run right now.

IEO: Seasonal Bullishness Through Early June

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

IEO performed well in 2021 through the middle of last year. Over the last 22 months, though, the fund has been volatile and largely sideways. I see resistance at the all-time high of $106 where a bearish double-top pattern was established. With a flat 200-day moving average and a falling 50-day, trend indicators do not suggest an uptrend is imminent. IEO fell below an uptrend support line with a gap down in late February, but shares found support at September 2022 low near $77. Overall, I am a hold on IEO based on the chart.

IEO: Trendless Action Since In The Last Year

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like the valuation of E&P names, but the chart of IEO is not all that bullish. Still, if oil can hang above $80, that should easily support the fundamentals for oil & gas companies. I am a soft buy at the moment on IEO but recognize downside risks should the global economy turn south.