Apr. 13, 2023 3:00 PM ET
Seeking Alpha's Editorial Team is excited to announce our next article competition: Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession.

Competition: Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession

For this competition, we are looking for analysis of your best investment idea for a potential recession. The thesis can be bullish (going long) or bearish (going short).

Entry Period

The contest will start April 14 and will run until April 28 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners will be announced within two weeks of the close date.

Prizes

Three winners - chosen by a team of editors, based primarily on how compelling it is and independent insights - will each receive a monetary award. All three articles will also be featured to SA's PRO subscribers.

  • First place: $1,000

  • Second place: $750

  • Third place: $500

Contest Guidelines

All contest entries should conform to SA article submission guidelines. In general, we're most interested in analysis that's actionable, well-supported, and detailed. Specifically, we're looking for the following:

1. The article should present a clear and compelling thesis that highlights why a stock, ETF or cryptocurrency would rise (for a bullish thesis) or fall (for a bearish thesis) in a potential recession.

2. The article should focus on a stock, ETF or cryptocurrency that is tradable in the United States or Canada, for which Seeking Alpha has a stock page. To avoid obscure and/or illiquid investments, the following minimums should apply:

  • Stocks should have a minimum of $200,000 in average daily trading volume.

  • ETFs should regularly have a bid-ask spread lower than 1%.

  • Cryptocurrencies should have a minimum total market cap of $2 billion.

Micro-cap stocks are eligible, but articles on micro-caps and penny stocks are subject to more scrutiny (see our policy here).

3. The article should include sections on valuation and risks.

The Seeking Alpha Editorial Team occasionally runs Article Competitions and other contests for the benefit of both our contributors and readers.

