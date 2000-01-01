Michael M. Santiago

What a wild month it has been for the banking sector. I last covered Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) on March 10 in the immediate wake of Silicon Valley Bank's failure. I highlighted why SVB's failure wouldn't materially damage Wells Fargo.

I believe that thesis has held up well. We've heard reports that other systemically important banks such as Bank of America (BAC) have seen notable deposit inflows as folks moved money from regional banks into larger institutions. I expect Wells Fargo to be a recipient of similar inflows.

In addition to the direct inflow of new deposits and clients, the big banks should be recovering. The Federal Reserve's new lending facility in March calmed down a lot of the worries in the banking sector. And yields have declined a reasonable amount lately, which should reduce losses on banks' held-to-maturity "HTM" securities.

All this to say that the banking crisis seems a lot less acute than it was a month ago. And big banks such as Wells Fargo should be particularly well positioned to manage their way through the current storm. And yet, big bank stocks are still down year-to-date:

Data by YCharts

This is especially surprising for Wells Fargo as it had rallied sharply at the start of the year thanks to an earnings report that had some significant positives in it.

All that leads up to this Friday, when Wells Fargo is set to report its Q1 2023 quarterly earnings. Here's what I'm watching for in this earnings report.

Things I'll Be Watching For In This Earnings Release

With bank earnings, the headline EPS figure is often not that informative as there are a ton of moving parts that go into calculating bank EPS. A bank can have a strong quarter but miss expectations due to rising provisions for potential future loan losses, for example. It's important to dive into the details on bank earnings.

And this quarter will be particularly informative as we're getting data for a reporting period that encompasses part of the recent banking crisis. As such, there will be some key stats to watch this week.

Deposit Figures: One of the key metrics to watch, both for Wells Fargo and other banks, will be their deposits at the end of the quarter. We'll get figures for the period at the end of March 2023, which includes about two weeks of business after the banking crisis really got going.

As such, there will already be time for money to have exited banks like SVB, Silvergate, First Republic (FRC) and so on and moved to other institutions.

There has been a good deal of speculation around where these deposits may ultimately end up.

I'd guess JPMorgan (JPM) will be a big beneficiary of inflows. That's both because of its sterling reputation overall, but also because it's present in the venture/banking for startups space and is well-situated to grab a nice chunk of the business exiting venture-focused banks like SVB. And, on the retail side, Bank of America with its strong customer franchise and branch network should be a beneficiary of sizable inflows as well.

That said, I'm curious as to how Wells Fargo's metrics move for the quarter. It still has its scandal-plagued past haunting it, and some folks might argue that Wells Fargo's product offering might not appeal to the types of folks moving their money around. But, on Friday, we'll see if Wells Fargo's large footprint and too-big-to-fail status has been enough to garner significant inflows.

Also, don't just watch the headline deposit figures. There could be interesting insights from looking into details such as the percent of insured deposits to get a sense of which types of clients are moving funds around during this banking crisis.

Asset Cap Update: Wells Fargo remains under an asset cap as part of the punishment for its past sins. Arguably, you could take a glass half full approach, saying this cap kept the bank out of trouble at a time when other firms were seeing an inflow of assets and made some poor decisions. Within its peer group, for example, Bank of America ended up with a much larger held-to-maturity portfolio that's now resulting in unrealized losses.

That said, the asset cap is entirely bad news at this point. There are deposits flying around between banks and it would be wonderful if Wells Fargo could steer some of those to itself in coming months. With interest rates this high, there are attractive opportunities both in lending and in the securities market. With Wells Fargo seeking to return to growth and the market being ripe with opportunities, any update on a potential timeline for regulatory relief here could catalyze the stock.

Net Interest Margins: Interest rates were volatile and reversed course during the past quarter. It will be fascinating to see how banks like Wells Fargo managed through the past quarter with the increase in volatility. Wells Fargo has been fairly rate sensitive in recent quarters and enjoyed a big jump in NIM in 2022 as rates rose. But was it able to continue that momentum as the trend in interest rates abated this past quarter?

Valuation Remains Compelling

Wells Fargo is set to earn $4.71 per share in 2023, as per analysts. That would be just shy of the figure it earned in 2021, which was the best year in Wells' history. By 2025, analysts see earnings topping $5/share. And yet, despite producing record earnings, it still trades for less than $40/share now, whereas it was around $60 for much of the period between 2015 and 2018.

Sooner or later, the market will reward Wells Fargo for its improved earnings capacity. And this is even before we get to the turnaround. After Wells Fargo finishes cutting its excessive overhead and legal costs related to remediation of past scandals, I believe we'll see another dollar a share of additional EPS.

For a longer-term perspective, I'd note that Wells Fargo's price-to-tangible book value has been dropping for the past 15 years:

Data by YCharts

After rising from an already lofty 5x in the early 2000s to almost 8x price-to-tangible book value, Wells shares fell to 3x tangible book value at the end of 2009. Remember that this was during the worst financial crisis in 70 years, investors still felt Wells Fargo was worth a dramatic premium.

This slipped to around 2x P/TBV for most of the 2010s, before dipping toward 1.5x following its previous accounts scandals. During the pandemic, P/TBV finally hit the 1.0x mark, and shares are back to near that trough again now.

Could Wells Fargo's shares keep falling to ever-lower valuations? Sure, anything is possible. So-called value traps can continue to grind lower for extended periods of time; the risk is there.

That said, Wells Fargo's internals are improving. Profitability and key metrics such as NIM are way up. The CEO has a logical turnaround plan and has been executing on it with precision up until now. And Wells Fargo seems likely to benefit from the current shakeout in the banking system.

All this points to a potential inflection point for Wells Fargo stock. We've spent the past 15 years slowly downgrading our assessment of Wells' franchise value - from 8x P/TBV to just 1.18x today. There's a good chance that this trend plays itself out at some point soon and the valuation multiple starts to climb again.

The recovery from this current panic in the banking sector could mark as good a time as any for investors to give Wells Fargo a fresh assessment. And that's especially true if there's any progress on lingering issues such as the asset cap.

To make that point, here is Raymond James' analyst David Long highlighting the positives for Wells Fargo:

"With uninsured depositors across the country fleeing to larger and safer institutions, we expect incremental growth in Wells' deposit base [...] At the same time, we believe regulators and DC will re-direct banking industry concerns to managing the contagion impact of the SIVB/SBNY collapses."

This view makes sense. The Fed now has more pressing issues to deal with than continuing to punish Wells Fargo for its past deeds. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo and the other big banks should sop up a fair chunk of the deposits that are exiting weaker banks. Throw in a core business that has shown a sharply higher net interest margin in recent quarters, and Wells Fargo stock has multiple reasons for optimism in 2023.