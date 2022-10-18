kaedeezign

On March 7, I wrote:

“UCO requires careful attention to risk-reward dynamics and the risk of time decay. However, the ETF that provides leverage could be a short-term trading tool that enhances results if crude oil prices head higher.”

In the same Seeking Alpha article, I pointed out that the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, had declined from 593.682 million barrels at the end of 2021 to 371.6 million as of February 24, 2023. I wrote:

“While the administration has stated it plans to replace the SPR sales at the $70 level and below, nearby crude oil prices have not reached that price during the correction.”

I had assumed the administration would replace barrels sold at an average of $96 per barrel, supporting crude oil’s price.

On March 7, the most recent low and technical support on the continuous NYMEX crude oil contract stood at $70.08 per barrel. The price fell through technical support in March as a hot knife goes through butter, falling to $64.12 per barrel on March 20. My assumption was dead wrong, but my call on the oil market was dead right. Whether it was incompetence, stupidity, or greed, the administration did not purchase a signal barrel and, in fact, sold more when the price fell below $70 per barrel.

Bulls and bears can make money in markets, but pigs often find themselves in the slaughterhouse. The administration may have been waiting for lower oil prices, but the writing on the wall was more than evident. The sale of over 200 million barrels at $96 kept a lid on traditional energy prices, but ignoring the publicized game plan to buy between $67 and $72 looks like a tragic mistake, with the price at over $80 per barrel in mid-April 2023.

OPEC cuts production on April 2

On April 2, 2023, before the first trading day of 2023’s second quarter, OPEC+ cut production by over one million barrels per day. The move shocked the crude oil market, which gapped higher on April 3.

Chart of NYMEX Crude Oil Futures (Barchart)

The chart highlights the rally from the mid-March 2023 $64.12 low to over $83.50 per barrel in April. The price action shows the gap on the weekly chart following the cartel’s production cut.

Gasoline is the most ubiquitous oil product, and the price tends to fall in the winter and rally in the spring and summer. Seasonality in gasoline tends to take the fuel’s price to highs as the annual driving season arrives.

Chart of NYMEX Gasoline Futures (Barchart)

The chart shows nearby gasoline futures reached a seasonal $2.0204 low in December 2022 and have made higher lows and higher highs, trading at over $2.83 per gallon wholesale on April 13. Rising gasoline demand and prices put upward pressure on crude oil, the primary input in the oil product.

The U.S. SPR declined during the final week of March

As of March 31, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve stood at 371.2 million barrels, the first drop in twelve weeks. U.S. strategic stockpiles sat at the lowest level in four decades since December 1983.

Chart of the U.S. SPR Since 1977 (EIA)

The chart shows the SPR peaked at 726.616 million barrels in December 2010. While it fell steadily to 593.682 million at the end of 2021, the decline picked up steam in 2022 as the Biden Administration signed an executive order to sell from the SPR to push oil prices lower after Russia invaded Ukraine, an oil’s price rose to over $130 per barrel. While crude oil stopped short of the 2008 record high, gasoline and distillate prices, rose to record highs, with gasoline reaching $4.3260 per gallon wholesale in June 2022, significantly above the previous $3.6310 2008 high. Heating oil futures, a proxy for distillate products, exploded to $5.2217 per gallon, over $1 above the prior $4.1586 2008 peak.

The administration’s SPR sales helped depress crude oil and oil product prices in 2022 and early 2023. Seasonality during the winter and economic weakness in China helped keep prices low. As of the week ending on April 7, the U.S. SPR stood at 369.6 million barrels as the administration continues to sell, despite its promise to replace barrels sold.

The administration’s average SPR sales were around the $96 per barrel level.

The U.S. administration had promised to replace the SPR from $67-$72 per barrel

On October 18, 2022, the Biden Administration took a victory lap for pushing gasoline and oil prices lower. In a fact sheet on “Actions to strengthen U.S. energy security, encourage production, and bring down costs,” the administration stated it:

“intends to repurchase crude oil for the SPR when the prices are at or below about $67-$72 per barrel, adding to global demand when prices are around that range.”

Nearby crude oil futures dropped to a $64.12 low in mid-March, with the nearby NYMEX crude oil futures below $72 per barrel from the week of March 13 through the week of March 27. Even if the administration was referring to Brent crude oil, the benchmark for European, Russian, and Middle Eastern crude oil, the price of the nearby ICE Brent future fell below the $72 per barrel level in March, reaching a $70.12 low during the week of March 20. Therefore, it was shocking that the SPR declined in March, and the administration missed an opportunity to replace some of the sold SPR before the price spiked back to over $80 per barrel in early April.

The four reasons why crude oil prices will head a lot higher

Crude oil prices were above $79 and $84 per barrel, respectively, on the nearby NYMEX WTI and ICE Brent futures on April 13. Four factors support higher crude oil prices after the administration missed its opportunity to replace some of the SPR sales:

Seasonality: The oil market is entering the peak driving season, where drivers put more mileage on cars as the weather improves. As the demand for gasoline rises, it supports crude oil demand and higher traditional energy prices. Most U.S. cars are gasoline-powered.

China: China is emerging from COVID-19 protocols, which will increase energy demand. Moreover, China has been improving relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran, which could result in beneficial and favorable pricing contracts.

China is emerging from COVID-19 protocols, which will increase energy demand. Moreover, China has been improving relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran, which could result in beneficial and favorable pricing contracts. OPEC+: OPEC’s mission is to reward its members with the highest possible oil price that balances supply and demand fundamentals. Meanwhile, U.S. production at 12.2 million barrels per day does not satisfy domestic requirements. In 2022, the U.S. consumed around 20.28 million barrels per day, making the U.S. a net importer. Moreover, Russia is a leading cartel non-member. Russia relies on oil revenues to fund its war effort in Ukraine. It has not been shy about using its commodity production as an economic weapon against “unfriendly” countries supporting Ukraine. After years of suffering from increasing U.S. shale production, OPEC+ controls global oil pricing, leading to rising prices.

U.S. incompetence: The Biden administration depressed oil prices in 2022 with SPR sales. With the strategic stockpiles at the lowest level in forty years, there are few bullets left to combat rising prices as the administration missed its chance to replace at least some of the sales in March when the price fell within its target buying range.

The path of least resistance of crude oil futures was lower from March 2022 through March 2023, thanks to the SPR sales. In April 2023, the bearish trend appears to have ended, and higher prices could be on the horizon as supply and demand fundamentals have turned bullish.

USO and UCO rally

On March 7, the United States Oil ETF, LP (USO) settled at $67.85 per share.

Chart of the USO ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart shows a scaled-down buying program when nearby crude oil prices fell to the U.S. administration’s $67 to $72 target buying range was highly profitable as USO fell to $57.83 per share on March 17.

At $71.80 per share on April 13, USO had $1.624 billion in assets under management. The highly liquid ETF trades nearly 4.4 million shares daily and charges an 0.81% management fee.

In the March 7 article, I highlighted the turbocharged Bloomberg Ultra 2X Crude Oil ETF product at the $27.92 per share level, writing, “The ETF that provides leverage could be a short-term trading tool that enhances results if crude oil prices head higher.”

Chart of the UCO Leverages ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart illustrates the decline to $20.74 per share on March 15 and the rose to $29.70 on April 4. On April 13, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO) was at $30.26 per share. UCO has over $774.6 million in assets under management. UCO trades an average of over 3.38 million shares daily and charges a 0.95% management fee.

The U.S. administration missed an opportunity to replace the SPR during the March decline; it now has limited bullets to defend against higher crude oil prices over the coming weeks and months. Time will tell if the mistake was tragic, but all signs point to higher crude oil prices, supporting the USO and UCO ETF products.