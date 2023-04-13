Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 13, 2023 12:59 PM ETCorus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF), CJR.B:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.83K Followers

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCPK:CJREF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Murphy - President & CEO

John Gossling - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vince Valentini - TD Securities

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Adam Shine - National Bank of Canada

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Drew McReynolds - RBC Capital Markets

Scott Fletcher - CIBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's conference. My name is Jim, and I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Corus Entertainment Q2 2023 Analyst and Investor Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise and after the presentations -- after the presenters prepared remarks, excuse me, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's session is being recorded.

And it is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. Doug Murphy, President and CEO of Corus Entertainment. Please go ahead, sir.

Doug Murphy

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Corus Entertainment’s Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call. I'm Doug Murphy and joining me this morning is John Gossling, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I read the cautionary statement, I'd like to remind everyone that we have slides to accompany today's call. You can find them on our website at www.corusent.com under the Investor Relations, Events and Presentations section.

Now let's move to the standard cautionary statement found on Slide 2. We note that forward-looking statements may be made during this call. Actual results could differ materially from forecasts, projections or conclusions in these statements. But to remind those on our call today in addition to disclosing results in accordance with IFRS, Corus also provides supplementary non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures as a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.