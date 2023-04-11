The Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) stock price is currently suffering at the Italian stock exchange with a minus 4% to €5.75 per share and approximately 44.4 million shares changed compared to an average of 28.4 million stocks exchanged over the last 30 days. What has happened? Yesterday night (April 12), the Italian government (Enel's main shareholders with an equity stake of 23.59%) decided to change its CEO. If this change was expected, the choice of Flavio Cattaneo as the new managing director and Paolo Scaroni as president was a real surprise. The former was Terna's CEO for three consecutive terms, while the latter returned as president to Enel, but between 2002 to 2005, he was the CEO. Scaroni was also at Eni's helm from 2005 to 2014.
According to Reuters Breakingviews, given Scaroni's background, it seems a good idea to a potential merger combination between Enel and Eni in order to build a zero-emissions global star. This could make Enel less attractive to international investors than in the past. Here at the Lab, we believe this is not an option. What is important to verify will be Cattaneo's strategy in the current Enel's disposal strategy. The company's business plan foresees disposal for €21 billion and investments for the energy transition in Italy with development in key international markets. Cattaneo's nomination comes as a surprise, with his name only starting to circulate in the very last few days, surpassing Donnarumma's candidacy, who seemed to be in pole position. And although Starace's departure was already discounted in the share price, Cattaneo's appointment is the least apt among the names that have leaked in recent weeks, especially as regards to the sectoral background.
In line with Mare Evidence Lab's estimates, these past few weeks have been full of positive events.
Last time, we emphasized how our team was confident in the short-medium term horizon of Enel's investment. We reported how the "pro-forma net debt could be down 20%-20% from current levels", and we were supportive of higher "investments in European and US renewable energy". These latest exits allow Enel to maximize its asset value and continued the strategic plan announced last November. Enel will focus its activities on six core countries: Italy, Spain, the United States, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia. From the recent disposals that are part of the debt-cutting plan, Enel has so far collected around €5.9 billion, rationalizing its portfolio and its geographical presence. These disposals have also the benefit to reduce Enel's earnings volatility due to FX fluctuations. This totally confirmed our thesis on less exposure to emerging markets. Therefore, even if we expect a negative impact on the stock with the current CEO change, we decided to maintain our buy rating target. Looking at Enel's valuation, debt-cutting, and interest rate savings will accelerate the company's EPS growth and could lead to a positive re-rating. Here at the Lab, considering a P/E multiple of 13x, we value Enel between €7.2 and 8.6 per share. In line with our previous note called Enel Is Set To Outperform In 2023, our buy is then confirmed.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENLAY, ESOCF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments