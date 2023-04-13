Fastenal Company (FAST) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 13, 2023 1:23 PM ETFastenal Company (FAST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.83K Followers

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Taylor Ranta - Investor Relations

Dan Florness - President and Chief Executive Officer

Holden Lewis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Dankert - Loop Capital Markets

Steve Volkmann - Jefferies

Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

David Manthey - Baird

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Pat Baumann - JPMorgan

Jacob Levinson - Melius Research

Tommy Moll - Stephens

Chris Snyder - UBS

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Fastenal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. At this time, I’ll turn the conference over to Taylor Ranta of Fastenal Company. Taylor, you may now begin.

Taylor Ranta

Welcome to the Fastenal Company 2023 first quarter earnings conference call. This call will be hosted by Dan Florness, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Holden Lewis, our Chief Financial Officer. The call will last for up to 1 hour and will start with a general overview of early results and operations, with the remainder of the time being open for questions and answers.

Today’s conference call is a proprietary Fastenal presentation and is being recorded by Fastenal. No recording, reproduction, transmission or distribution of today’s call is permitted without Fastenal’s consent. This call is being audio simulcast on the Internet via the Fastenal Investor Relations homepage, investor.fastenal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website until June 1, 2023 at midnight Central Time.

As a reminder, today’s conference call may include statements regarding the company’s future plans and prospects. These statements are based on our current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. It is important to note that the company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.