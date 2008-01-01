3 Things Look Different For Mueller Industries This Cycle

Summary

  • Company margins are not declining in line with copper prices down year over year.
  • Piping segment's margins have entered a new historically higher zone.
  • Climate segment has become a meaningful portion of total company results.
  • Why I'm not worried about recent insider sales.
  • Despite the rally, the stock may be a true hold versus a sale at this point, and over time, it may garner a higher valuation range.

Stack of copper pipes

Introduction

I try to write articles about companies and theses that are not commonly found on this site. Almost three years ago, I wrote such an article about Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) which you can

My comment from previous seeking alpha article

Chart depicting MLI's quarterly EBITDA margin vs Comex Copper Prices

ASP and Copper year over year two periods of declining trends

the Delta between the year over year rates of change for MLI's ASP's and Copper prices

Quarterly copper price from MLI reports

Piping Segment quarterly gross margins

Ebitda Margins by segment for MLI

The percent of Ebitda by segment

Chart displaying insider sales over MLI's chart

Chart
Chart
Chart
Shows 5Y Book Value Growth rate versus forward P/E ratio

Top portion of the stock screen results

Chart
Chart
