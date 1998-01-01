400tmax

Investment Conclusion

Clearly Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) launch of its generative artificial intelligence - AI - platform Bard was a knee-jerk reaction to Microsoft’s (MSFT) announcement that it was integrating an unknown version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. If the safety and accuracy concerns that were cited for delaying debut of Bard in 2021, when it was first introduced, in a research paper, had been since resolved, GOOG would have launched the product earlier. That Bard is half baked was clear when the service misrepresented factual information, at its debut in February.

GOOG should have waited, focused on further development of the platform to plug the gaps related to accuracy, safety, data efficiency, and high computing costs, instead of following MSFT’s lead in introducing a product that appears unfit for large-scale adoption, in our opinion. Demonstrating gravitas, GOOG could have later on launched a robust product that was far superior than that of the competition. The company followed that paradigm with Google Search and left the challengers in the dust.

Over the short term, when GOOG reports F1Q2023 financial results on April 25, after market close, we expect actual revenues and earnings to come in below analyst estimates of $68.8 billion and $1.06/share.

Our view is based on an expected pullback in year-over-year growth in advertisement sales, which industry reports indicate will be 5% vs. the 7% experienced during the prior year. For FY2023, Wall Street expects GOOG’s advertising revenues to expand by 8.2%, compared to 13.4% and 40.4% generated during FY2022 and FY2021. Similarly, the firm’s cloud computing business is likely to witness softer sales growth as large enterprises digest the significant cloud computing infrastructure they have amassed over recent years. For 2023, industry reports project growth in the category to slow to 23% compared to 29% evidenced in 2022.

However, despite softer sales growth, we anticipate margin improvement on a quarter-over-quarter basis driven by: Lower headcount as the employee downsizing that unfolded over F4Q2022, begins to reflect, and decrease in R&D and S&M expenses, as the company seeks to squeeze out earnings to offset the deleveraging effect of lighter revenue growth. Overall, for the first quarter, earnings and free cash flows are likely to advance on an annualized basis, albeit at a relatively gradual rate.

Over the long term, GOOG will do well. With the advent of generative AI search engines such as ChatGPT, GOOG has been forced to reconsider its prognostication that Google Search will remain dominant over an elongated time horizon, generating tens of billions of dollars in free cash flows every year. In that regard, it's important to note that our key reservation against GOOG has been its lack of definitive pipeline, which we outlined in our initiation report on the company, and the subsequent article on its F4Q2022 earnings. The concern is gone with GOOG’s increased focus on developing Bard. It's a do or die moment, the firm has to deliver on its generative AI technology, or contend with a dramatic erosion in the market share of its key revenue driver, Google Search. We believe GOOG will pull through.

Therefore, we are updating our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model for the company, increasing the 10-year normalized revenue growth rate/year to 15% from the prior 8%. Based on the change, we arrive at our new 1-year Price Target of $128/share versus the previous $92/share. Our Rating on the stock gets upgraded to a Buy from the earlier Hold.

Key Takeaways From The First Quarter

The period was overshadowed by the emergence of ChatGPT, a generative AI platform from OpenAI. Although ChatGPT is the first mainstream generative AI service, the platform is fast gaining notoriety for frequent inaccurate responses, delivered with confidence. Eventually, GOOG’s Bard is likely to defeat the competition. Factors supporting our argument are presented below.

Still Early Days For Generative AI. Google Search was not the first search engine to be launched. WebCrawler, MetaCrawler, Lycos, Excite, and Yahoo! Search made their debuts much earlier. Lycos, launched in 1994, developed at Carnegie Mellon University, was the first major commercially-oriented web search platform. Google Search was introduced only in 1998, after Sergey Brin and Larry Page built on existing technologies: To invent a system that presented search output based on the popularity of websites and web pages that linked there, and to market search terms, a strategy they copied from goto.com. Google Search gained universal appeal because its search results were highly superior to those provided by alternate search engines.

Our argument is that generative AI similar to web search in 1998 is still in its infancy, with development far from complete, with a need for greater accuracy, data efficiency, and lower computing costs. This presents GOOG an opportunity to plug the gaps evident in current generative AI models, and be first to market with a solid product that's free for all, with superior safety and accuracy.

Access To Cutting-Edge Technology. A substantial fraction of landmark research associated with web search was developed at research laboratories associated with key U.S. universities. Currently, research laboratories at MIT, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), Stanford University, Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (SAIL), and UC Berkeley, Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR) are highly focused on developing next generation generative AI. GOOG, given its considerable advance in the field, and substantial resources, is well positioned to attract key generative AI talent to bolster its efforts in the area.

Proven Brand. With MSFT as the primary challenger, the generative AI battle is GOOG’s to lose.

Given its history, MSFT does not appear capable of launching ground-breaking products that maintain their dominant position over time. Case in point is their MSN search engine launched in 1998, which remained an also ran for years, before being rebranded as Bing in 2009. In addition, the firm’s Internet Explorer browser, introduced in 1995, which came bundled with Windows on original equipment manufacturers’ computers, remained in leadership position until 2005 with 95% market share, before being driven to the ground by Firefox, Chrome, Safari, and Android. Windows, too, appears slated for a similar fate, with revenues declining over recent quarters, as the platform is relegated to desktops for the most part, with Android, Chrome OS, and iOS, eating into Windows’ market share.

In contrast Google Search remains the dominant search engine after 25 years, GOOG’s Chrome browser appears fairly popular, and Google Workspace has captured substantial market share from MSFT’s Office. Given these dynamics, we wager that GOOG rather than MSFT is likely to win the generative AI war.

Bottom Line

The advent of ChatGPT was a gift for GOOG, just like that ChatGPT provided the company with a pipeline, and an opportunity to ensure the long-term survivability of Google Search, its key revenue generator. Until then GOOG had been cruising, content that Google Search with its although declining, strong market share, would continue to generate billions in free cash flows/year, for a very long time. Now forced to recalibrate, we expect GOOG to dig in, replace caretaker Sundar Pichai, with a more dynamic figure, utilize the intellectual muscle of its founders who remain significantly invested in the firm, and grind out a generative AI enabled Google Search that will far outdo the competition’s efforts. GOOG is a solid company that had lost its way. The emergence of ChatGPT has brought GOOG back on course.