DraftKings: It's Time To Fold

The Slideshow Investor profile picture
The Slideshow Investor
7 Followers

Summary

  • DraftKings has experienced rapid growth since becoming public in 2020.
  • The TAM for Sports Betting and iGaming in the US is large and growing.
  • Competition is fierce in this fragmented market.
  • The company has spent big on customers through advertising and promotions.
  • The share price is significantly overvalued.

Smart Phone Betting

SolStock

Thesis

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been aggressively targeting new users in order to gain market share in the highly competitive online sports betting and iGaming space. The low barrier to entry and huge opportunity through legal changes in the US

Income of DraftKings since going public

Income of DraftKings since going public (Compiled by Author from Information from Company's Earnings Presentations)

Marketing Spend as % of Revenue

Marketing Spend as % of Revenue (Writer's Calculations based on Data from Company's Earnings)

Balance Sheet since going Public

Balance Sheet since going Public (Compiled by Author from Information from Company's Earnings Presentations)

This article was written by

The Slideshow Investor profile picture
The Slideshow Investor
7 Followers
The Slideshow Investor is a professional educator and amateur investor and stock analyst who focuses on high quality companies that have room to grow. He is a bottom up analyst, focusing on the fundamentals of companies. The main things he looks for are strong competitive advantages, high free cash flow margins, secure balance sheets and understandable business models.He is long only and doesn't waste his or other people's time on pretending he can time the market nor does he have any tolerance for hype driven pedalling of unprofitable or low quality companies. His articles are well researched, clearly written and aim to be as objective as possible.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.