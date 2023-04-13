Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 13, 2023 1:49 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Stewart - VP, IR

Ed Bastian - CEO

Glen Hauenstein - President

Dan Janki - CFO

Peter Carter - External Affairs

Trebor Banstetter - Corporate Communications

Conference Call Participants

Mike Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Jamie Baker - JP Morgan

David Vernon - Bernstein

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Catherine O’Brien - Goldman Sachs

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Andrew Didora - Bank of America

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Helane Becker - TD Cowen

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Alison Sider - Wall Street Journal

Mary Schlangenstein - Bloomberg News

David Slotnick - TPG

Operator

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Delta Air Lines March Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Matthew, and I will be your coordinator. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, until we conduct a question-and-answer session following the presentation. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Julie Stewart, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Julie Stewart

Thank you, Matthew, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our March quarter 2023 earnings call.

Joining us from Atlanta today are our CEO, Ed Bastian; our President, Glen Hauenstein; and our CFO, Dan Janki. Ed will open the call with an overview of Delta’s performance and strategy, Glen will provide an update on the revenue environment, and Dan will discuss costs and our balance sheet. After the prepared remarks, we’ll take analyst questions. We ask you please limit yourself to one question and a follow-up, so we can get to as many of you as possible. After the analyst Q&A, we will move to our media questions.

