BankUnited: A Solid Bank, Undervalued Dividend Stock

Apr. 13, 2023 2:58 PM ETBankUnited, Inc. (BKU)
Summary

  • BankUnited has had massive revenue growth but hammered margins.
  • Its stellar balance sheet shows it can withstand current headwinds and bounce back.
  • Market prospects are more promising as macroeconomic indicators stabilize.
  • BankUnited's dividends are enticing, given the consistent payouts and high yields.
  • The BankUnited stock price downtrend persists, making it cheaper.

Bank manager walking and talking with senior couple in bank branch

Hero Images Inc

Banks are more exposed to risks associated with economic volatility. Generally, they are more sensitive to inflation and interest rate changes than many other industries. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) is not an exception, as shown by its

Interest Income And Interest Expense

Interest Income And Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Interest Income And Interest Expense

Interest Income And Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate (Author Estimation)

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio (BKU 4Q Financial Release)

Cash And Investments And Borrowings

Cash And Investments And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

