On our last coverage of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), we came off the sidelines once more and issued a strong sell rating.
Remember that this multiple also does not count the stock based compensation. AMZN's stock based compensation was funnily almost the same as its AWS operating income.
We might add that it is growing far faster. Maybe some analyst can slap a negative $3 trillion valuation on this stand-alone and uncounted entity. We are downgrading AMZN to a "Strong Sell" and look forward to the multiple normalization process.
Source: AWS-Gone, How The Last Hope For Amazon Disappeared
The good thing about multiple normalization is that it always happens. The bad thing about it is that the timing is almost impossible to predict. While AMZN is down a tad since then, would it surprise you to learn the stock has become more expensive?
Let us show you what we mean.
Stocks are valued on their future earnings. At pivotal turns, very expensive stocks can look cheap. This happens with cyclical stocks that show low current P/E ratios just when margins are about to collapse. The reverse is also true, where we see big losses before meaningful troughs. AMZN of course has never ever looked cheap by traditional metrics for a long time. But even by its own standards, the stock has actually become more expensive despite the drop. Over the last 6 months, AMZN has dropped 13.35%.
Earnings estimates for 2023, 2024, 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029, have all dropped more than that over the past 6 months.
What is mind-blowing about this drop is that analysts still expect revenues to rise at a double-digit clip for most of this period.
This is so far removed from reality that it boggles the mind. In 2022, in a year of 9% nominal GDP growth, AMZN delivered a revenue increase of 9% or just about $44 billion. More than 40% of that increase came from Amazon Web Services (AWS). That segment is going downhill extremely quickly.
Stabilizing the AWS business is mission critical in the minds of Wall Street.
"Slowing cloud demand remains a key concern as businesses shift focus from accelerating cloud migration to optimizing cloud costs," Jefferies analyst Brent Thill wrote in a client note earlier this week. "AWS estimates continue to contract, with consensus implying year over year growth troughs in 2Q23. Given AWS comprises the vast majority of Amazon's operating income, a stabilization in cloud is crucial for shares to outperform."
Thill's analysis shows 2023 sales estimates for AWS continue to decline, with projections currently 12% lower than they were in February 2022 and 5% lower compared to the start of the year. Operating margin estimates for AWS are alarmingly falling faster, Thill noted, with AWS operating margin estimates for 2023 slashed by 27% compared to where they were in February 2022.
Source: Yahoo Finance
While that tone may sound grim, the analyst is again extremely optimistic in our view. The trough for AWS' growth rate is apparently just around the corner in Q2-2023. We have an armada of data suggesting that a recession is coming within 3-9 months, and the AWS growth rate will apparently trough before that. Even if you buy that, AMZN's revenues are expected to grow $71 billion year over year into 2024 and then add $75 billion in 2025. Things get only more ridiculous from there on.
Walmart Inc. (WMT) estimates are a great model for AMZN post the AWS hype. The retailing giant has caught up with AMZN's online presence and in 2022, it did a 7.3% year-over-year revenue increase. Now the AMZN groupies may scoff at a 7.3% increase for 2022, but keep in mind that AMZN, ex-AWS, only managed a 6.4% revenue increase in 2022. So the two giants are very well-matched outside of AWS. Here are WMT's sales estimates for the next few years. 3.5% growth appears to be the norm, which makes sense to us.
Combining this information, two things become obvious. Wall Street has gone hook, line, and sinker on an AWS revival. AMZN's estimates need a huge dose of reality, in our view.
AMZN is running out of time to make its core operations profitable. AWS has buffered the recent losses, but there is no denying the core business has been nowhere near as profitable as bulls envisioned. It still sports a $1 trillion market capitalization despite such a poor performance.
Wage costs are a major issue for the retailer, and so far it has been able to use the old "nobody counts stock-based compensation" trick to keep them relatively low.
Right? Nobody is going to notice a 300% jump in stock-based compensation over 5 years. If you attribute that entire stock-based compensation to the AWS segment, then that segment is still unprofitable. AWS operating income was $5.2 billion last quarter and stock-based compensation was $5.6 billion. Core retail operations are already growing slower than that of WMT. It is only a matter of time that valuation moves in line with that. Some may consider this harsh, but we believe it is actually quite generous, considering that WMT's focus on profits and dividends means that it is the superior company. We believe these two lines below will meet, and that will be a painful process for the bulls.
AMZN represents one of the most gigantic bubbles in investing and unwinding that will take a long time. The Nikkei took 19 years to trough after the 1990 bubble and is still below that peak 33 years later.
Don't lose sight of that picture.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.
Give us a try and as a bonus check out our Fixed Income Portfolios.
Explore our method & why options may be right for your retirement goals.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (6)