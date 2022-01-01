Mario Tama/Getty Images News

On our last coverage of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), we came off the sidelines once more and issued a strong sell rating.

Remember that this multiple also does not count the stock based compensation. AMZN's stock based compensation was funnily almost the same as its AWS operating income. We might add that it is growing far faster. Maybe some analyst can slap a negative $3 trillion valuation on this stand-alone and uncounted entity. We are downgrading AMZN to a "Strong Sell" and look forward to the multiple normalization process.

Source: AWS-Gone, How The Last Hope For Amazon Disappeared

The good thing about multiple normalization is that it always happens. The bad thing about it is that the timing is almost impossible to predict. While AMZN is down a tad since then, would it surprise you to learn the stock has become more expensive?

Seeking Alpha

Let us show you what we mean.

Estimates

Stocks are valued on their future earnings. At pivotal turns, very expensive stocks can look cheap. This happens with cyclical stocks that show low current P/E ratios just when margins are about to collapse. The reverse is also true, where we see big losses before meaningful troughs. AMZN of course has never ever looked cheap by traditional metrics for a long time. But even by its own standards, the stock has actually become more expensive despite the drop. Over the last 6 months, AMZN has dropped 13.35%.

Data by YCharts

Earnings estimates for 2023, 2024, 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029, have all dropped more than that over the past 6 months.

Seeking Alpha - AMZN

What is mind-blowing about this drop is that analysts still expect revenues to rise at a double-digit clip for most of this period.

Seeking Alpha - AMZN

This is so far removed from reality that it boggles the mind. In 2022, in a year of 9% nominal GDP growth, AMZN delivered a revenue increase of 9% or just about $44 billion. More than 40% of that increase came from Amazon Web Services (AWS). That segment is going downhill extremely quickly.

Stabilizing the AWS business is mission critical in the minds of Wall Street. "Slowing cloud demand remains a key concern as businesses shift focus from accelerating cloud migration to optimizing cloud costs," Jefferies analyst Brent Thill wrote in a client note earlier this week. "AWS estimates continue to contract, with consensus implying year over year growth troughs in 2Q23. Given AWS comprises the vast majority of Amazon's operating income, a stabilization in cloud is crucial for shares to outperform." Thill's analysis shows 2023 sales estimates for AWS continue to decline, with projections currently 12% lower than they were in February 2022 and 5% lower compared to the start of the year. Operating margin estimates for AWS are alarmingly falling faster, Thill noted, with AWS operating margin estimates for 2023 slashed by 27% compared to where they were in February 2022.

Source: Yahoo Finance

While that tone may sound grim, the analyst is again extremely optimistic in our view. The trough for AWS' growth rate is apparently just around the corner in Q2-2023. We have an armada of data suggesting that a recession is coming within 3-9 months, and the AWS growth rate will apparently trough before that. Even if you buy that, AMZN's revenues are expected to grow $71 billion year over year into 2024 and then add $75 billion in 2025. Things get only more ridiculous from there on.

Where Is Reality?

Walmart Inc. (WMT) estimates are a great model for AMZN post the AWS hype. The retailing giant has caught up with AMZN's online presence and in 2022, it did a 7.3% year-over-year revenue increase. Now the AMZN groupies may scoff at a 7.3% increase for 2022, but keep in mind that AMZN, ex-AWS, only managed a 6.4% revenue increase in 2022. So the two giants are very well-matched outside of AWS. Here are WMT's sales estimates for the next few years. 3.5% growth appears to be the norm, which makes sense to us.

Seeking Alpha - WMT

Combining this information, two things become obvious. Wall Street has gone hook, line, and sinker on an AWS revival. AMZN's estimates need a huge dose of reality, in our view.

Valuation & Verdict

AMZN is running out of time to make its core operations profitable. AWS has buffered the recent losses, but there is no denying the core business has been nowhere near as profitable as bulls envisioned. It still sports a $1 trillion market capitalization despite such a poor performance.

Data by YCharts

Wage costs are a major issue for the retailer, and so far it has been able to use the old "nobody counts stock-based compensation" trick to keep them relatively low.

Data by YCharts

Right? Nobody is going to notice a 300% jump in stock-based compensation over 5 years. If you attribute that entire stock-based compensation to the AWS segment, then that segment is still unprofitable. AWS operating income was $5.2 billion last quarter and stock-based compensation was $5.6 billion. Core retail operations are already growing slower than that of WMT. It is only a matter of time that valuation moves in line with that. Some may consider this harsh, but we believe it is actually quite generous, considering that WMT's focus on profits and dividends means that it is the superior company. We believe these two lines below will meet, and that will be a painful process for the bulls.

Data by YCharts

AMZN represents one of the most gigantic bubbles in investing and unwinding that will take a long time. The Nikkei took 19 years to trough after the 1990 bubble and is still below that peak 33 years later.

Stock Charts

Don't lose sight of that picture.

