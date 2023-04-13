DNY59

The U.S. dollar continues to decline in value relative to other currencies.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, it cost over $1.1050 to acquire one euro.

Last September, on September 27, 2022, it cost only around $1.0000.

In terms of the Federal Reserve's Nominal U.S. Dollar Index, the dollar hit its peak on September 28.

Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index (Federal Reserve)

Since that late September 2022, the value of the U.S. dollar has been in decline.

Before this time period, since January 2021, the U.S. dollar had been rising.

What seems to be going on here?

The Rise of the U.S. Dollar in 2021

As I have discussed many times over the past year or so, the value of the U.S. dollar began to rise after the January 6, 2021, disturbance in Washington, D.C.

The response seemed to be connected with the inauguration of President Biden and the hope that he would get the U.S. under control, both economically and politically,

And, the rise in the value of the dollar tracked the rise in the economy throughout 2021.

But, inflation started to show itself in the late summer and early fall of 2021, and the concern grew into November and December. There was a growing call for the Biden administration to begin to fight this inflationary problem because the inflation seemed to be more "permanent" rather than "temporary."

By the start of 2022, the economy seemed to be convinced that economic policy was going to tighten up. The last historical peak of the stock prices came on January 3, 2022, as the S&P 500 stock index (SP500) hit an all-time historic high.

On March 16, 2022, the Federal Reserve introduced its program to fight inflation. This included increases in the Federal Reserve's policy rate of interest and a program of quantitative tightening that would reduce the size of the Fed's securities portfolio.

The value of the U.S. dollar rose. No other central bank followed the Fed in raising their policy rates of interest at this time.

Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index (Federal Reserve)

And, this was the case until later in the summer of 2022.

The Bank of England and the European Central Bank then got fully into the game.

The Bank of England actually led the Fed and the ECB in raising policy rates as it moved to raise its rates in December 2021. But, the rate rises were relatively small initially and the markets let the Federal Reserve take the lead in the policy effort.

Finally, the BOE became very convincing as it continued to push its policy rate up. In November, the BOE raised its policy rate by 75 basis points, the biggest increase made in 33 years.

U.S. Dollar in U.K. Pounds (Federal Reserve)

One can see that the value of the U.K. pound versus the U.S. dollar changed during the fall of 2022 and began a rise that continued up to the present time.

As far as the Euro, the European Central Bank did not begin its rate rise until late July 2022. On July 20, 2022, the ECB raised its policy rates for the first time in 11 years.

The ECB has raised its policy rate aggressively since then.

Note that both the U.K. and Europe are facing higher rates of inflation than the United States is facing.

Thus, with rates going up in the U.K. and Europe by a larger amount than what is taking place in the United States, the British pound and the euro strengthened in the fall against the U.S. dollar and are continuing to rise against the dollar.

It's all relative.

Here is the U.S. dollar/Euro exchange rate over this same period of time.

U.S. Dollar to Euro Exchange Rate (Federal Reserve)

Note again how the U.S. dollar strengthened after the March 16, 2022, date and then how the euro strengthened after September 27, 2022, once the European Central Bank got fully into the battle against inflation.

So, we see how the dollar got stronger as the Federal Reserve began to tighten up its monetary policy stance after the middle of March 2022. But, then we see how the EOB and ECG made their moves in the summer of 2022 which resulted in the British pound and the euro getting stronger relative to the U.S. dollar in the fall.

Where Does China Fit In This Picture?

We can't leave China out of this picture.

When it comes around to what is happening in the foreign exchange markets of the world, we must not forget what China is doing or trying to do in order to take on a bigger role in the world of global currency.

Something else is going on here with respect to the Chinese Yuan and the U.S. dollar.

Note, right after the Federal Reserve moved into its tighter monetary policy, the value of the Chinese Yuan against the U.S. dollar begins to rise.

What seems to have caused this?

How about the "conflict" taking place in Ukraine?

And this influence carries on throughout the time being examined here.

Chinese Yuan Renminbi/U.S. Dollar Exchange Rate (Federal Reserve)

What's happened?

Well, for one, "The renminbi's share of trade finance has more than doubled since the invasion of Ukraine," writes Hudson Lockett and Cheng Leng in the Financial Times.

This represents "a surge that analysts say reflects both greater use of China's currency to facilitate trade with Russia and the rising cost of dollar financing."

"Trade financing data from Swift, the international payments and financing platform, shows that the renminbi's share by value of the market had risen from less than 2.0 percent in February 2021 to 4.5 percent a year later."

Note: "Those gains put China's currency in close contention with the euro, which accounts for euro, which accounts for 6.0 percent of the total."

Bottom line: China is becoming a larger component of world trade, threatening Europe for second place.

Note also, that in terms of interest rates, the renminbi has become a cheaper place to finance trade than before.

Kelvin Lau, senior economist for greater Chinas at Standard Chartered, argues,

"With or without Russia, structurally we're seeing renminbi internationalization making a comeback."

Zhang Ming, Deputy Director of the Department of International Finance at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, added that the Chinese central bank has begun "aggressively pushing for greater use of the currency in settlement of cross-border commodities trades and improving global access to derivatives tied to renminbi assets."

China is also entering into trade agreements requiring the use of the renminbi in all transactions.

And, the Chinese have a strong incentive to push forward in these types of initiatives. A deal struck last month with Brazil will allow the largest economies in Asia and South America to conduct trade and financial transactions in their own currencies.

China still has a long way to go.

The U.S. share of world trade in February 2023 is 84.3 percent.

Lots Going On

The major point of this discussion is that things are happening in the foreign exchange market when it comes to the U.S. dollar.

The value of the U.S. dollar has dropped by more than 10.0 percent since last fall.

Lots of things are happening. More things are going to happen.

Investors need to keep an eye on what is happening to the U.S. dollar, but also on how the policies of the Federal Reserve and the federal government are impacting it.