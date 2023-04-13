U.S. Dollar Continues To Slide

Summary

  • The value of the U.S. dollar continues to slide as other central banks, specifically the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, raise their policy rates of interest.
  • But, there are also a lot of other things going on in the world.
  • For one, the conflict in Ukraine has doubled the amount of trade in the world using the Chinese Yuan, although still far below the share that the U.S. maintains.
  • But, the Chinese position is rising as the Chinese use other methods to raise the amount of world trade that takes place using the Yuan.
  • There are lots and lots of things going on in the world economy these days, and many of them are seeming to have a negative effect on the dollar's value.

Businessman Looking Up At a Chart That Indicates A Falling U.S. Dollar

DNY59

The U.S. dollar continues to decline in value relative to other currencies.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, it cost over $1.1050 to acquire one euro.

Last September, on September 27, 2022, it cost only around $1.0000.

In terms

U.S. Dollar Index

Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index (Federal Reserve)

U.S. Dollar Index

Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index (Federal Reserve)

U.S. Dollar ve. U.K. Pound

U.S. Dollar in U.K. Pounds (Federal Reserve)

Dollar/Eruro exchange rate

U.S. Dollar to Euro Exchange Rate (Federal Reserve)

Yuan/Dollar Exhange Rate

Chinese Yuan Renminbi/U.S. Dollar Exchange Rate (Federal Reserve)

John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

