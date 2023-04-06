Strong Mid-Cap Insider Buys: Q1 2023

Summary

  • Today, we provide you the first quarter update in our recurring series based on firms that have enjoyed unusual insider interest during the first quarter of the year.
  • We stand behind our belief that insiders supply the market with high-quality investment information each time they decide to trade their own company's shares on the open market.
  • In today's article, we are covering insider purchases from companies including Cullen/Frost Bankers, Southwest Gas, Vistra Corp, Capri Holdings, and Valley National Bancorp, among others.
  • Similarly to the large-cap coverage from last week, energy companies and banks have dominated insider purchasing activity for the first quarter in the mid-cap segment as well.
  • This is our quick list of research-worthy mid-cap companies that, in our view, enjoyed a period of unusual and atypical interest from corporate insiders.

What were some strong insider buys in Q1?

We analyzed thousands of S-4 filings to find companies that have experienced periods of unusually concentrated purchasing activity by their corporate insiders. We have attempted to emphasize companies that enjoyed buying across

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Q1 '23 Insider Activity as per QuiverQuantitative

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Southwest Gas Holdings Q1 '23 Insider Activity as per QQ

Southwest Gas Holdings Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

CapriHoldings Limited Q1 '23 Insider Activity as per Quiver Quantitative

Capri Holdings Limited Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Valley National Bancorp Q1 '23 Insider Activity as per QQ

Valley National Bancorp Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Vistra Corp. Q1 '23 Insider Activity as per QQ

Vistra Corp. Q1 '23 Insider Activity (Quiver Quantitative)

Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

