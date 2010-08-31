Is This The Classic 'Wall Of Worry?'

Summary

  • Since the S&P 500 hit bottom over 25 weeks ago, the index has gained 15%.
  • Yet, fifteen sentiment indicators still show high levels of bearish sentiment and caution. This seems to support the idea the market is rising against the classic “wall of worry”.
  • It's illogical to be bearish on stocks because of economic conditions since stocks are one of the 10 leading indicators for the economy. It’s putting the cart before the horse.
  • With that said I, like many, can't shake a strong feeling of “foreboding” about the stock market.
  • How is this tense standoff going to resolve? We outline the most probable outcome.

At the intersection of roads. The symbol is to make a choice. Female figure.

Maryna Patzen/iStock via Getty Images

We use two sentiment indicators - the master sentiment indicator and the short term master sentiment indicator. They're both composite indicators made from fifteen other indicators. They show what investors feel about the market by analyzing what they're thinking

The Master Sentiment Indicator

The Master Sentiment Indicator (Michael McDonald)

The Short Term - Master Sentiment Indicator

The Short Term - Master Sentiment Indicator (Michael McDonald)

The Nine Components that make up the MSI

The Nine Components that make up the MSI (Michael McDonald)

The seven components that make up the ST-MSI

The seven components that make up the ST-MSI (Michael McDonald)

The Forecast of a large Elliot Wave Flat

The Forecast of a large Elliot Wave Flat (Michael McDonald)

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

