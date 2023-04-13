marlaynaglynnbrown

The Q1 Earnings Season is just around the corner, and several companies have begun to report their preliminary Q1 results. One of the first companies to release its production results is Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), and the company has come out of the gate strong, reporting record output of ~65,800 ounces. Meanwhile, the company continues to report exploration success from its El Limon Complex, with the new Panteon North discovery and Panteon Extension discoveries looking like they could represent a million-ounce resource or better if drilling success continues. That said, the stock is getting extended short-term and is prone to a sharp pullback, so I see this rally above US$1.18 as an opportunity to book some profits.

Q1 Production & Sales

Calibre released its preliminary Q1 results this week, reporting production of ~65,800 ounces, a 27% increase from Q1 2022. This also represented a quarterly record for the company, easily beating out its previous record of ~61,200 ounces in Q4 2022. The solid performance was helped by the Pavon Central open-pit, which began contributing slightly ahead of schedule and averaged 1,000 tonnes per day to the Libertad Mill in February, translating to over 6,000 ounces of gold at a 94% recovery rate. Notably, this places Calibre on track for another record year and a beat vs. its FY2023 guidance midpoint, with its guidance midpoint set at 260,000 ounces and the company already tracking at 25.3% of guidance ahead of a full quarter of contribution from Pavon Central and the start of contributions from Eastern Borosi.

Calibre - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Calibre - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the much higher sales volumes (~65,800 ounces vs. ~52,300 ounces) and an average realized gold price that should come in near $1,890/oz which (similar to Q1 2022 levels of$1,897/oz), Calibre will report record revenue in Q1 as well. Like the production figures, its Q1 revenue should trounce its previous record, with revenue likely to come in at $124 million or better. However, given the strength in the gold price and a quarter-to-date average realized price of ~$2,000/oz, investors can count on Calibre beating its new Q1 records in short order, with the potential for sales of 67,500+ ounces in Q2 at an average realized gold price of $1,950/oz or better. Under these assumptions, Calibre should see revenue increase to ~$132 million, a 19% increase vs. Q2 2022 levels despite being up against tough year-over-year comps.

Gold Futures Price (TC2000.com)

On a full-year basis, it's also looking like another year of records, with Calibre set up to potentially meet the top end of its guidance range (280,000 ounces) assuming no hiccups regarding the start of mining at Eastern Borosi. This could translate to upwards of $150 million in cash flow and over $80 million in free cash flow, despite continuing to execute on growth and an aggressive exploration budget relative to peers. The result would be that Calibre would exit the year with an even stronger balance sheet ($120+ million in cash) in a period of growth, a rarity in a pocket of the sector (junior and mid-tier producers) where growth is typically financed with significant debt or shares, not cash flow from operations, as we've seen with companies like Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF), and Coeur Mining (CDE).

Recent Developments

As for recent developments, the successful production growth through its Hub & Spoke model isn't the only thing coming up roses, with Calibre continuing to see exploration success in Nicaragua. For those that missed it, the company declared a maiden reserve of 244,000 ounces at 9.45 grams per tonne of gold at its El Limon Complex at a new discovery, Panteon North. Calibre made the new discovery last year, which lies just one kilometer from its existing operations (Panteon Vein), and the company followed up this discovery with ultra high-grade follow-up results that included 5.6 meters at 66.03 grams per tonne of gold and 5.0 meters of 30.33 grams per tonne of gold, which were among the top-100 drill results on a gram-meters basis from sub $600 million market cap companies reported last year.

El Limon Complex - VTEM Apparent Resistivity Survey (Company Website)

Within just a year of making this new discovery, Calibre declared just shy of 250,000 ounces of reserves. Notably, this helped to significantly lift its average reserve grade at its El Limon Complex, which sat at 4.47 grams per tonne of gold as of year-end 2021. The real encouraging part of this story is that Calibre believes there is significant extension potential to the north of this new discovery, and recent results are solidifying this potential. In fact, drill-hole LIM-22-4736 hit 4.1 meters at 17.45 grams per tonne of gold right near drill-hole LIM-22-4701 (9.30 meters at 11.41 grams per tonne of gold), confirming the favorable widths and grades intersected over 1.0 kilometer north of the Panteon Northwest Extension and 2.0 kilometers from Panteon North.

Other highlight intercepts in the most recent release included 4.3 meters at 29.68 grams per tonne of gold in drill-hole LIM-22-4724, 2.0 meters of 24.03 grams per tonne of gold in drill-hole LIM-22-4718 (outside of reserves/resources), and Calibre has already hit high-grade mineralization even further north with drill-hole LIM-22-4689. These results continue to point to the potential to add over 1.0 million ounces of high-grade reserves at this new discovery, which could provide another high-grade source of feed to the hungry Libertad Mill. In fact, these grades are looking as good if not better than Eastern Borosi, suggesting that a 300,000-ounce production profile in Nicaragua alone (ex-Pan Mine) is a real possibility. So, while the operating results have been exceptional, the exploration success has been even more exciting and certainly augments what's already a solid organic growth story.

Panteon North & Panteon NW Extension Drilling (Company Website)

That said, some of this is beginning to get priced into the stock after Calibre's recent performance, and the stock has gotten ahead of itself short-term. Let's take a look below.

Valuation

Based on ~496 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$1.17, Calibre trades at a market cap of US$580 million. Even after this outperformance, this is still a very reasonable valuation for a company with a production profile of ~260,000 ounces with the potential to grow production to upwards of 350,000 ounces in the latter half of this decade. That growth is supported by Calibre's Gold Rock Project that lies south of its Pan Mine, its considerable excess mill capacity (Libertad), very favorable permitting timelines in Nicaragua, and continued exploration success. Hence, I see a clear path to growth for Calibre with minimal hurdles and complexity, which continues to give Calibre a rare mix of growth and value.

Fraser Mining Institute - Investment Attractiveness Survey (Fraser Mining Institute)

However, while Calibre trades at one of the lowest market cap to gold production figures sector-wide at ~$2,200/oz, it's important to note that companies operating in less favorable jurisdictions often trade at much lower P/NAV, cash flow, and market cap to production ratios relative to their peers, evidenced by names like Torex Gold trading at less than 5x forward cash flow and ~$3,000/oz on a market cap to production ratio with higher margins than Calibre. Another example is Aris Mining (OTCQX:TPRFF) which trades at an even lower market cap to production ratio and cash flow multiple with a similar production profile to Calibre and higher costs. Based on Fraser rankings, Mexico and Colombia are more attractive than Nicaragua, which rounds out the bottom-5, and while Torex is in a less favorable state (Guerrero), I would still argue it's better than Nicaragua.

The tricky part for valuing Calibre is that its less favorable jurisdictional profile has not impacted its ability to meet continued production records, and it's arguably helped it from a permitting standpoint, with permitting timelines that some companies would kill for. That said, when a headline (expanded US-Nicaragua sanctions) has the potential to deliver a ~45% crash in the share price in a two-day span even if it has no ramifications, I require a much larger margin of safety than usual. So, while I see a fair value for Calibre of US$1.36 (4x cash flow) which points to upside from here, the stock is nowhere near a buy zone when I apply a 45% discount to bake in a margin of safety. Instead, the ideal buy zone comes in at US$0.75.

CXBMF Hourly Chart - US-Nicaragua Sanctions DGM (TC2000.com, US Department of the Treasury)

Finally, if we look at the technical picture, Calibre is rallying into potential resistance at US$1.27, and while it has a new support level in place at US$0.70, it remains at the top end of its support/resistance range. In fact, if we measure from a current share price of US$1.19, the stock's reward/risk ratio comes in at 0.17-to-1, well below the 5-to-1 reward/risk ratio I require for starting a new position in a stock. Hence, I don't see any way to justify paying up for the stock here. That being said, I have clearly underestimated the magnitude of the stock's move off its lows, and I'm wrong all the time, so I could certainly be wrong again here. However, per my strategies which have worked well for me, I would take some profits into this rally above US$1.18 if I were still long the stock.

Summary

Calibre Mining continues to fire on all cylinders and there are few companies in the small-cap producer space with a better track record of executing on goals over the past two years. The evidence is found in the company's consistent delivery against production estimates, continued exploration success, and a timely acquisition to diversify so that all its eggs weren't in Nicaragua. That said, I see a limited margin of safety in the stock, and the stock has become extended short-term as it approaches a potential major resistance level at US$1.27 - US$1.30. Hence, if I were looking to put capital to work in the sector, I continue to see far more attractive opportunities elsewhere, such as Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) at roughly half the market cap in a Tier-1 jurisdiction that's set to begin production in Q4 2024.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.