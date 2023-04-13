Calibre Mining: Don't Chase The Stock Here

Apr. 13, 2023 4:28 PM ETCalibre Mining Corp. (CXB:CA), CXBMF1 Comment
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.22K Followers

Summary

  • Calibre Mining is one of the best-performing gold stocks year-to-date, up 80% for the year and over 200% from its Q4 2022 lows.
  • This significant outperformance can be attributed to solid execution and continuing to over-deliver on promises with a low-capex growth plan combined with exploration success in Nicaragua.
  • However, the stock is now getting extended short-term and while it remains reasonably valued at ~4.0x cash flow, this valuation isn't dissimilar from other Tier-3 jurisdiction producers.
  • So, while I see Calibre as one of the better growth stories sector-wide and one of the better teams from an execution standpoint in the small-cap space, I see this rally above US$1.18 as an opportunity to book some profits.
View of Volcano in Nicaragua

marlaynaglynnbrown

The Q1 Earnings Season is just around the corner, and several companies have begun to report their preliminary Q1 results. One of the first companies to release its production results is Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), and the company has come

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.22K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOZ;CA, MGDPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.