Artsanova/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) has developed an online marketplace to enable dealerships to buy and sell used automobiles and provide other related services.

The firm has reduced its debt load and is consolidating and simplifying its various business segments.

While KAR has made strides to better position itself for a reduction in used auto industry supply constraints, my concern has shifted to the potential for reduced credit availability to consumers from the recent bank failure crisis.

So, I'm on Hold for KAR until we learn the extent and duration of bank lending pullback.

KAR Overview

Carmel, Indiana-based KAR Auction Services was founded in 2006 to provide a digital marketplace to connect buyers and sellers of automobiles in North America, Europe, Uruguay, India, the Philippines and other countries.

The firm is headed by President and CEO, Peter Kelly, who was previously a project manager at Taylor Woodrow and was Co-Founder and President of OPENLANE, which was acquired by KAR.

The company's brands include the following:

ADESA Marketplace

Finance

autoniq

AutoVIN

BacklotCars

CarsArrive Network

Clearplan

HTL

OPENLANE

PAR

RDN

TradeRev

KAR's Market & Competition

According to a market research report by McKinsey & Company, the U.S. market for used car sales is significantly larger than that for new cars.

The U.S. used car market also has been more resilient to external economic shocks.

Also, used vehicles are becoming 'younger' in age due to greater 'off-lease supply and newer certified pre-owned vehicle' inventories.

The report estimated 'that the number of used vehicles three years old or less will increase from 51 percent of the total in 2017 to about 60 percent in 2022.'

However, recent supply chain challenges have impacted the availability of used cars over the past few years, pushing up prices sharply per the following chart, although recent activity has improved:

Used Car Inflation (St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Manheim

ACV Auctions (ACVA)

KAR's Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has flattened in recent quarters, with Q4 2022's results representing 4% growth year-over-year:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has followed the trajectory shown in the chart below:

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended lower in recent quarters:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has grown notably more recently:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have fluctuated materially in recent reporting periods:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, KAR's stock price has fallen 23.4% vs. that of ACV Auctions drop of 13.65%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Management did not disclose any company retention rate metrics.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter and calendar year with cash and equivalents of $225.7 million and $2.17 billion in total debt, of which $1.68 billion is classified as 'short term' and $288.7 million is classified as 'Current Portion Of LT Debt.'

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was a whopping ($515.9 million), of which capital expenditures accounted for $60.9 million. The company paid $16.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For KAR

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (TTM) Amount Enterprise Value/Sales 2.7 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 17.2 Price/Sales 1.0 Revenue Growth Rate 4.7% Net Income Margin 15.9% GAAP EBITDA % 15.8% Market Capitalization $1,480,000,000 Enterprise Value $4,130,000,000 Operating Cash Flow -$455,000,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $1.10 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be ACV Auctions; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric (TTM) ACV Auctions KAR Auction Services Variance Enterprise Value/Sales 3.6 2.7 -24.7% Enterprise Value/EBITDA NM 17.2 --% Revenue Growth Rate 17.6% 4.7% -73.1% Net Income Margin -24.2% 15.9% --% Operating Cash Flow -$75,180,000 -$455,000,000 505.2% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

While the company is not a pure SaaS software firm, KAR's most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 20.5% as of Q4 2022's results, so the firm is in need of some improvement for this metric, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 4.7% GAAP EBITDA % 15.8% Total 20.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Future Prospects For KAR Auction Services

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022's results, management highlighted the 'still very volume constrained industry environment' that it is operating within.

However, management has worked to consolidate and simplify company operations, which it hopes will reduce costs and position the company for growth in 2023 and beyond.

Against this was a backdrop of reduced vehicle prices and lower conversion rates than in the previous year.

One bright spot was its finance segment, which generated 27% year-over-year revenue growth, a 15% increase in transaction volume and an 11% growth in average transaction revenue.

Management believes its finance arm has significant growth prospects ahead of it, as dealers obtain more inventory and consumers purchase automobiles in greater volume.

Additionally, while the firm cut $30 million in costs last year, management wants to continue this process by expanding its global shared services model.

Looking ahead, leadership guided full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be $260 million at the midpoint of the range, with a range of '15% to 20% consolidated adjusted growth and adjusted EBITDA over multiple consecutive years.'

The company's financial position has materially improved as a result of the sale of its U.S. physical auction business and the resulting paydown of debt.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing KAR at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.81, despite much lower revenue growth than competitor ACV Auctions.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is how customers will react to the potential of reduced credit availability due to the recent banking failure crisis (SVB, Signature and Credit Suisse).

The chart below shows a sharp dropoff in business loans since the onset of the crisis, the sharpest since tracking of this metric began in 1973:

U.S. Bank C&I Loans (YCharts)

This credit 'crumble' may turn into a 'crunch', as banks look closely at their loan portfolios and reduce lending to the riskier sectors, which may flow through to consumer credit drying up, especially at the lower end of creditworthiness.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include the ending of the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, resulting in a higher valuation multiple for higher-risk technology company stocks like KAR.

Until we learn the extent and duration of the banking crisis credit pullback, I'm on Hold for KAR Auction Services.