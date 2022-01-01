SQM: Slight Dividend And P/E Advantage For Investors Vs. Albemarle

Summary

  • With the more than 50% decline in lithium prices, from all-time highs, lithium mining stocks have taken a beating, making this a good potential entry point for investors.
  • After examining large lithium mining peers Albemarle & SQM, I decided to invest in both, since there are some potential advantages as well as risks associated with either one.
  • The global lithium market is likely to see tightening in the near future, which should help to stabilize the price near current levels, after which a rebound in lithium prices is likely.
  • SQM seems like a slightly better bet, on a higher dividend, as well as a slightly lower P/E.

Lithium element symbol from the periodic table near metallic lithium with copy space. 3d illustration.

jroballo

Investment thesis: The recent decline in lithium prices of more than 50% from recent highs is arguably creating a favorable window of opportunity for investors to start building a position in lithium miners or to add to their already-existing positions. As

Average lithium carbonate price by year

Statista

Albermarle financial metrics & stock price

Albemarle financial metrics & stock price (Seeking Alpha)

SQM financial metrics & stock price

SQM financial metrics & stock price (Seeking Alpha)

SQM production forecast to 2025

SQM

SQM Iodine production & sale price

Iodine (SQM)

SQM fertilizer production and sale price

Fertilizer (SQM)

Global lithium demand to 2030

Mckinsey.

Comments (3)

