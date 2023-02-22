Marlon Trottmann

Flight To Quality

The great stock market "tech wreck" of 2022 changed the playbook for many investors. In the zero-interest rate environment of yesteryear, when funding was plentiful and cheap, it seemed that anybody with an idea could launch a company, take that company public, and watch themselves grow wealthy (whether their company made any money or not was often beside the point).

Oh, how things have changed. In 2023, the dominant theme for investors seems to be a flight back to basics when it comes to equity investing. Long gone are the days of the high-flying, money-losing enterprise--today, investors want to know that the companies they invest in are stable, steady, and make money.

To that end, today we will cover a stock with a strong track record of delivering value and executing on its plans with ruthless efficiency: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Overview

Founded in 1977 by Larry Ellison (who still retains quite a large stake in the company), Oracle Corporation is a behemoth in the enterprise software world. It operates in three segments, with the lion's share of revenue coming through the company's Cloud & License business unit, followed by Services, and Hardware.

The Cloud & License unit delivers services to customer via the cloud and through on-premise deployment. Services come largely in the form of customer support and consultations to help customers get the most out of their Oracle platforms, while Hardware consists largely of servers and data-storage. (This is a high-level overview, of course. Each business unit is quite a bit more complex than what's described here.)

With a beta of exactly 1, Oracle's stock pretty much moves with the broader market. However, over the past few months, this seems to have changed.

Koyfin

After a brief run-up and price decline in late 2021, Oracle stock has once again pulled away from the S&P 500 (SP500) over the last four months. The big question for investors, and those looking to initiate an investment, is why has this company broken away from its historic relationship with the broader index, and is it something that may continue?

Expectations

We believe a reason for this pulling away from the market has a lot to do with Oracle's earnings prospects in the near term. Across the S&P 500, companies have seen their revenue and profit estimates slashed.

Oracle, meanwhile, has seen its average analyst estimates for revenue remain rather steady.

Koyfin

In the above chart you can see that average analyst revenue estimates for FY 2024 have only steadied rather than fallen. In today's environment of falling expectations, keeping things level is a win.

Of course, revenue is just one component. Managing cost and producing cash flows is the real key. On this front as well, Oracle shines.

Koyfin

Operating cash flow expectations for Oracle looking out two years (blue line) and three years (red line) have steadily climbed. This is, we think, a testament to the nature of Oracle's business. As interest rates climb and companies look to find ways to cut costs, it seems clear that one place they feel they can't afford to skimp on are the types of services offered by Oracle.

The AI Opportunity

Much like previous the previous hype-cycles surrounding blockchain or the metaverse, it's difficult today to read an article related to tech without getting some perspective on how companies are adapting (or failing to adapt) to the steady rise of Artificial Intelligence.

In Oracle's case, however, we believe that there may be more substance than hype in the AI opportunity case.

AI is an incredibly data-hungry enterprise. It takes a lot of computing power and very specific expertise to facilitate all the back-end training and machine learning needed to produce a program like ChatGPT, for example.

On the company's last earnings call, Larry Ellison provided exciting and important insight into the company's AI capabilities, stating that the existing cluster scale of Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud enables it to more efficiently solve complex AI problems.

To this end, Ellison stated that:

We think -- so our platform runs AI very, very well because we create these clusters of GPUs that we -- that can attack big problems very quickly. We do it economically, then we build the applications on top of that. We provide the service to a lot of the startups in the AI world. This is one example of where we're just way ahead of the other hyperscalers in terms of our network and our ability to do AI.

While it may be difficult currently to estimate what the full market potential of AI will be and the overall impact it will have, we feel that the addressable market is obviously large. In this environment, any first-moved advantage a company can take is likely to pay dividends in the future.

The Bottom Line

Oracle Corporation is, in our opinion, a strong and stalwart company with a long and successful business track record. Company management has over the years remained flexible and ready to move on new ideas, as evidenced by the company's rapid expansion into supporting AI ventures.

For this reason, we think that the recent separation from the market may be indicative of something like a sea change how the market views Oracle Corporation stock. We believe investors should keep a close eye on Oracle Corporation, as any dip may present a good buying opportunity.