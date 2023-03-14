NicolasMcComber

Vietnam remains the last of the Asian tigers, with an extensive foreign direct investment (FDI) runway amid the 'reshoring' trend globally and a growing middle class at home. Also helping the secular consumption growth story is a stable currency (the Vietnamese 'dong') and a sustained current account surplus (COVID-impacted years notwithstanding), along with well-contained inflationary pressures (~3% YoY headline). Meanwhile, the stock market looks far more interesting following last year's decline. Case in point - the VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM) is still well below the 2022 peak despite an earlier-than-expected monetary policy pivot by the central bank and easing funding pressures for the banking and property sectors. At ~12x earnings, valuations also screen reasonably relative to history and, more importantly, earnings growth.

Fund Overview - Concentrated Exposure to Vietnam Equities

The US-listed VanEck Vietnam ETF seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the MarketVector™ Vietnam Local Index, which comprises the largest and most liquid Vietnamese equities. The ETF held ~$530m of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 0.6% expense ratio, placing it at the higher end of comparable emerging market ETFs out there. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

The fund is spread across 42 holdings, with the largest sector allocation going to Real Estate at 28.9%, followed by Financials at 24.1% and Consumer Staples at 21.9%. Outside of Materials (11.4%) and Industrials (9.6%), no other sector exceeds a 2% allocation. This is consistent with the makeup of many other traditional (South) East Asian equity markets, where banking and property are similarly dominant. On a cumulative basis, the top five sectors accounted for ~96% of the total portfolio, making VNM one of the most top-heavy emerging market ETFs from a sector standpoint.

The single-stock allocation reflects the fund's property and banking concentration, with commercial real estate developer Vinhomes leading the way at 8.2%. The second largest holding is diversified conglomerate Vingroup at 7.9%, followed by dairy company Vinamilk at 7.5% of the portfolio. Other key holdings include iron ore and steel producer Hoa Phat Group at 6.1% and state-owned banking giant Vietcombank at 5.7%. In total, the top five and ten holdings account for ~35% and ~57% of the overall portfolio, respectively. At ~12x P/E, the fund's underlying earnings valuation multiple screens very reasonably for a country that grew its GDP at an 8% pace last year and remains on track to outgrow its Asian peers in the coming years.

Fund Performance - 2022 Drawdown Weighs on Performance

On a YTD basis, the ETF has declined by 0.2%, while over the life of the fund, VNM has annualized at -3.7% in market price and NAV terms. The key driver of the poor performance since inception was last year's massive ~44% drawdown, as a combination of monetary tightening globally and a corruption-related crackdown on corporate bond issuance led to a credit crunch for property developers. With loan quotas for the banking system also adding to the tightening impact domestically, the property and financial-heavy equity market retreated in tandem. That said, the fund posted three consecutive years of positive gains prior; per the latest reporting, the three-year NAV gain stood at 5.6%, closely tracking its benchmark MarketVector Vietnam Local Index.

The distribution runs on an annual basis and is derived entirely from income, with the fund's holdings in cash-generative banking names supporting steady cash returns through the cycles. At a trailing twelve-month yield of ~2%, VNM gives a decent yield for a high-growth emerging market ETF. And as VNM's cyclical property holdings recover alongside easing financing/regulatory constraints, expect a further pick up in distributions toward pre-COVID levels down the line.

An Emerging Market Growth Story with Runway

Vietnam's FDI inflows have been a staple of its economic growth story, as its ability to compete on cost has attracted new investments from North American/EU multinationals looking to diversify out of China. Similarly, Chinese firms have also reacted to the geopolitical tensions with the West by shifting their supply chains to low-cost countries with good trade ties. Supported by a large and relatively well-educated labor market, as well as a new EU free trade agreement, Vietnam has been a key beneficiary. The numbers bear this out - Chinese investment and Vietnamese exports to the US have grown significantly since the 'Trade War' began. But Vietnam isn't content with being a low-cost manufacturing hub. The country has, for instance, grown its share of higher-value electronics exports via the 'reshoring' and subsequent expansion of major manufacturers like Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF).

While the Vietnamese economy has benefited massively from external investments, the secular consumption growth story is worth mentioning as well. At a median age of 32 years, Vietnam remains one of the few Asian countries still on track to benefit from a 'demographic dividend,' and, with that, a growing middle class. Further supporting the growth runway is a relatively stable currency and a highly accommodative interest rate environment following the State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV) latest round of rate cuts (100bps to the discount rate). Lower rates should not only unlock more consumption near-term but also credit growth, removing the worst of the funding pressures for state-owned banks.

Nascent Market with Several Potential Catalysts

For all the buzz about Vietnam's long-term growth potential, its stock market performance has underwhelmed. One key contributor has been the lack of domestic institutional presence in equities, which remains dominated by retail trading. But this could change with more pension reform on the horizon, which could pave the way for more domestic flows. Plus, market fundamentals have already been improving, with average daily trading volume and securities account openings rising significantly through the pandemic.

External flows will also be key to unlocking upside in Vietnam. While the country already constitutes a significant % of the MSCI Frontier Markets Index, it has yet to enter the more widely-tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The key hurdle is market access - for now, the market remains relatively closed, with foreign ownership limits at 30% for bank stocks and ~49% for other companies. Should the government opt to liberalize access, for instance, by removing the foreign ownership cap, we should see wider MSCI inclusion, more inflows, and a valuation re-rating as a result.

The Last of the Asian Tigers

Vietnam's FDI boom looks poised to accelerate. As one of the few Southeast Asian countries positioned to outcompete China on cost, further 'reshoring' amid rising geopolitical tensions should see Vietnam emerge as a key beneficiary. Domestically, the country's 'demographic dividend' means it will benefit from a growing middle class as well, underpinning a compelling long-term consumption growth theme. In an era when export-driven growth has faded for most of the Asian tigers, Vietnam remains the best macro story in Southeast Asia by some margin.

The macro upside hasn't translated into equity returns, however, with Vietnamese investment vehicles like VNM underperforming over the last decade and lingering well below peak levels. Yet, there remains reason for optimism. In the near term, the SBV's move toward monetary easing is a major positive, supporting the earnings outlook for the banking and property sectors (VNM's two largest sector allocations). The long-term promise is even more compelling, given the Vietnamese equity market is mostly retail-driven and largely closed to foreign investors and global indices. So as market access continues to liberalize, expect valuations to better reflect underlying growth; at ~12x P/E, VNM has ample room for upside.