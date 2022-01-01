Crescent Point Deals Transform Company

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
730 Followers

Summary

  • Recent asset acquisitions transform Crescent Point Energy Corp. and position it for production growth.
  • Deals add debt and thus risk, but Crescent Point Energy has gone into growth mode.
  • Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock looks like a "Buy" for oil bulls looking for a company with a little more production growth.

Oil field site, oil pumps are running

Otakeja/iStock via Getty Images

For oil bulls looking for a company that is set to solidly grow production, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is a name to consider.

Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is a liquids-focused E&P with operations in

Montney Deal

Company Presentation

CPG Cash Flow

Company Presentation

On a PE basis, it trades at 7.3x EPS estimates of $1.06. Based on the 2024 consensus for EPS of $1.31, it trades at 5.9x.

CPG Valuation Vs Peers

CPG Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
730 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.