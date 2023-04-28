PHD And VVR: Two 12% Yielders Raising Dividends, At Discounts

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • PHD has raised its payouts six times in the past year. VVR has raised it three times, plus a special dividend.
  • They both yield over 12%, and pay monthly.
  • They're also selling at 8% to 12% discounts.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »
High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

Looking for a way to benefit from rising rates? Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) and Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) are two closed-end funds which we first covered in late November 2022.

Since then, they've both had better total returns than

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are still selling below their Net Asset and redemption values in 2023.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
37.53K Followers
Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in PHD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.