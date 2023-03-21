traveler1116

Introduction

Recently, I came across an interesting news article discussing the rating upgrade CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) received from Morgan Stanley (MS). While this upgrade isn't the sole reason for writing this article, it certainly adds value to the ongoing discussion about this Florida-based railroad's risk/reward potential.

In this piece, I aim to evaluate CSX's downtrend, the economic challenges it's facing, the new CEO's new strategy, and its valuation, which has become attractive despite the hurdles. Despite lower growth expectations, ongoing cost issues, and legislative risks related to derailments, CSX remains one of the top dividend growth stocks in the industrial sector. I believe this aspect is crucial in assessing the risk/reward dynamics.

So, let's delve into the details!

It's All About The Risk/Reward

We're at that stage of the business cycle where I start to use the words risk/reward a lot. As I wrote in a recent article, I aggressively added to my Union Pacific (UNP) position. At this point of the cycle, it's about assessing the risk versus the potential long-term reward. This is what I thought when I bought more railroad shares:

While I do expect more downside if economic growth keeps declining (as a long-term investor), I am more afraid of missing long-term gains than experiencing another 10-15% drawdown.

That said, earlier this month, Morgan Stanley came out upgrading CSX Corporation. The investment bank upgraded the railroad from underweight to equal-weight.

As reported by Seeking Alpha:

Analyst Rani Shanker noted 2023 is a fresh chapter for CSX with a new CEO at the helm who will be hoping that the pivot to growth which CSX has been trying to achieve for the last two years finally comes through. "Like other US Rail peers, tough comps on coal, truck competition, muted auto growth as well as headwinds on accessorials and cost inflation put OR at risk in 2023." Despite the cautious outlook, Shanker and team see valuation on CSX at fair value after the recent share price underperformance.

The bank gave the stock a $24 price target. This implies roughly 20% downside, which I think is rather uncommon given the upgrade to equal weight. The stock is currently down 3% year-to-date and 21% below its 52-week high. Shares are roughly 17% above their 52-week low.

FINVIZ

While I don't have the model Morgan Stanley used, putting a price target of $24 on CSX does make sense in one scenario. That scenario is persistent growth slowing in the manufacturing sector.

The graph below highlights this and displays two things.

Upper part : the upper part of the chart below displays the CSX stock price.

: the upper part of the chart below displays the CSX stock price. Lower part: the lower part displays the ISM Manufacturing Index (black line) and the total sell-off from CSXs all-time high.

TradingView (CSX vs. ISM Index)

The CSX stock price performance is tied to economic expectations, which makes sense as CSX mainly transports cyclical goods. For example, in 4Q22, the company generated 17% of its sales in coal. Consumer-related intermodal accounted for 15% of total sales, while almost all of its merchandise volumes are also cyclical.

CSX Corp.

That said, CSX usually loses between 30% and 40% of its market cap in manufacturing recessions. This would indeed make $24 the perfect buying opportunity. Especially for long-term investors, buying shares between $24 and $30 is a great deal - in my opinion.

My belief is that we're headed for a recession within the next ten months. That's not only based on the decline in the ISM Manufacturing Index but also on increasingly tight credit conditions.

For example, credit conditions for small businesses are at a multi-year high. The same goes for credit in other areas, like commercial real estate.

Wells Fargo

Even worse is that inflation remains sticky. Core inflation in the United States remains close to 5.0%. While headline inflation has come down, core inflation has remained stubborn for more than a year.

Bloomberg

Moreover, while producer prices are coming down on a month-on-month basis, there's a case to be made for additional rate hikes.

"Though PPI reached deflationary territory in March, upward revisions for February and increases in sub-indexes that feed into PCE supercore inflation mean the Fed can't let up in the inflation fight."

That would be an issue, as the market is currently pricing in a series of rate cuts. We could see one more 25 basis points hike in May, followed by a number of consistent cuts to the low-300 basis points range in the second half of 2024.

CME Group (Author Annotations)

I am not saying that this will happen, but I am making the case that this is now what markets have priced in. If the Fed has different plans (which I believe it has), the market will be in for prolonged financial tightness, which will work its way through the economy.

While I could go on for a long time discussing my growth outlook, this is the reason I believe that cyclical stocks could be in for more weakness.

However, as I already wrote, I'm buying this weakness, as I am starting to like the long-term risk/reward.

CSX's New Strategy

In case you missed it, CSX has a new CEO. Mr. Joe Hinrichs is someone who brings outside experience as he never worked for a railroad before taking on the role of CEO. His railroad experience comes from being a customer, as he led Ford's (F) logistics department two decades ago.

In general, leading a railroad is challenging. However, the stakes couldn't be higher. Especially after the Norfolk Southern (NSC) derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, all eyes are on railroad safety. That's less than one year after all eyes were on customer satisfaction when railroads struggled with delays and poor service levels.

As reported by Bloomberg, to restore trust with union workers and customers, Hinrichs has expressed his commitment to providing reliable and consistent service that will get more businesses to utilize rail transport for their freight instead of relying solely on roads.

According to recent data, US railroads witnessed a decline of 13% in the number of railcars hauled last year, compared to the peak in 2006, as carriers prioritized cost management and operational efficiencies to enhance profitability.

Bloomberg

Hinrichs aims to reverse this trend and revitalize the rail industry by prioritizing customer service and fostering positive relationships with employees and clients alike. While his goal is somewhat obvious (it should be his goal), he is getting tailwinds from supply chain re-shoring, as I discussed in this article (among many others).

"Our emphasis is on the employees and the customer service," Hinrichs said in an interview in his 15th-floor office at CSX's Jacksonville, Florida, headquarters. "If we take care of the employees and they're engaged and excited and motivated to deliver great service to our customers, the shareholders will be rewarded for that."

What's interesting is that Hinrichs aims to reverse the traditional approach of tying growth targets to US industrial production, which has often lagged behind the broader economy driven by consumer spending, and instead wants to increase rail carloads at the same rate as the US economy, which expanded 2.1% in 2022.

Using industrial production as a benchmark is great. After all, railroads serve markets that are industrial or tight to industrial output. However, changing the benchmark will allow the railroad to focus more on other growth markets, making CSX a bigger part of the economy. At least, that's how I interpret everything I've read and heard so far. It also makes sense to me as part of a great turnaround strategy.

It's also seen as a departure from the cost-cutting and efficiency-focused approach of the late industry legend Hunter Harrison, who introduced Precision Scheduled Railroading at CSX and other railroads.

On a side note, Harrison led CSX in 2017, which paved the way for significant outperformance thanks to cost-cutting.

Data by YCharts

That said, it now needs to be seen if CSX's strategy will be successful. According to the same article:

It's a show-me story for skeptical investors and shippers. Shareholders will have to wait to see if the shift will end up dragging on profits. Companies have been trying for years to get railroads to haul more of their goods, said Herman Haksteen, president of the Private Railcar Food and Beverage Association, who has set up meetings with railroads and large shippers including PepsiCo Inc., Kraft Heinz Co. and General Mills Inc.

Business Trends & CSX Shareholder Value

With this in mind, there are some signs of improvement. As discussed at a recent conference, the company filled between 60% and 70% of customer orders last year. That number has now improved to 95% (98% in some cases).

As the overview below shows, CSX has made tremendous progress in improving operating fluidity. Train velocity has improved significantly, dwell time is down, and both intermodal and carload trip plan performances are up.

CSX Corp.

Unfortunately, volumes are down. This makes sense, given the aforementioned macroeconomic headwinds. Note that while coal and merchandise were tailwinds in the first weeks of this year (keeping total volumes somewhat steady), we're now seeing severe weakness and more downside risk.

CSX Corp.

According to the company:

On a year-to-date basis, we are down a little bit, but you'll see based on those gold bars on the left-hand side of the page, which is intermodal volume. Intermodal and particularly international intermodal is what's dragging down our overall volume trends for the year. That's something that we expected going into the year. It's something that our international intermodal partners were very clear about, very much related to an overbuild on retail inventories as well as uncertainty around consumer demand.

With that in mind, weakness has been expected. This year, the company is expected to see a 2.9% decline in free cash flow. However, next year, that number is expected to rise by almost 9%.

Author

This is great news for shareholders. $3.7 billion in 2024E free cash flow implies a free cash flow yield of 6.0%.

Not only does this protect the company's 1.5% yield, but it also paves the road for new hikes. The implied cash payout ratio is just 27% using 2023 numbers.

In February, the company hiked its dividend by 10%. The average annual dividend growth rate over the past ten years was 8.2%. These dividend hikes came with significant buybacks, which I expect to continue at a faster pace the moment demand expectations bottom.

Over the past ten years, the company has...

... hiked its dividend by 120%.

... bought back a third of its shares.

Data by YCharts

With that said, CSX is trading at 10.7x 2023E EBITDA. This valuation is very fair.

Data by YCharts

However, as we discussed in this article, there's a downside risk to $25 if economic growth triggers a bigger sell-off - especially in the cyclical space.

In other words, if I did not have three other railroads, I would be a buyer at these levels. However, I would buy gradually, as I believe in a high probability of lower prices in the months ahead.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed the CSX Corporation, America's second-largest exchange-listed railroad. I highlighted the company's struggles with lower volumes in light of macroeconomic challenges and what this means for its valuation.

Moreover, the company is implementing a new strategy, which could come with a significant boost in volumes, further strengthened by re-showing supply chain benefits.

Dividend (growth) investors might benefit from buying at current prices. However, given macroeconomic developments, I believe in gradual buying to incorporate the aforementioned economic risks.

If I didn't have so much railroad exposure already, I would be a buyer, as I am a big fan of the company's potential to generate high expected total returns in the future.