Preferred Stock: Time To Avoid Most Issues, Risks Exposed

Downtown Investment Advisory profile picture
Downtown Investment Advisory
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • Delisting of preferred issues has become a key risk with several recent examples.
  • The recent purchase of Triton International by Brookfield Infrastructure further exposed risks of preferred.
  • Low interest rates for so many years masked the interest rate risk of perpetual preferred, exposed in 2022.
  • Other than mega-cap issues (e.g. JPMorgan) and other select examples, preferred stock should be mostly avoided in favor of bonds and CEFs.

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

Yesterday it was announced that Triton International was being acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a cash and stock deal valued at $13.3 billion. Triton (TRTN) common shareholders will receive consideration valued at $85/share, including $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in

This article was written by

Downtown Investment Advisory profile picture
Downtown Investment Advisory
2.95K Followers
Downtown Investment Advisory (DIA)* is a New York-based investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). DIA provides customized investment advisory services to individuals, charitable institutions and retirement plans. DIA currently has over $125 million of assets under management. DIA specializes in creating custom fixed income portfolios with a core of individually selected bonds, preferred stock, exchange traded debt and other income focused investments. Please check out the firm website at www.downtownllc.com for additional information.DIA's Seeking Alpha page has over 2,000 followers. These followers have not been solicited by DIA, and the presence of these followers should not be considered testimonials or advertisements for DIA's investment management services.Important disclaimer language for all articles published on Seeking Alpha:All articles and comments published by DIA are intended as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. However, this information is not intended to be used as the sole basis of any investment decisions, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the investment needs of any particular investor. It remains the reader’s exclusive responsibility to review and evaluate the content of the articles and to determine whether to accept or reject the content. DIA expresses no opinion as to whether any of the content of any article or recommendation is appropriate for a reader’s investment portfolio, strategy, financial situation, or investment objective. Readers do not receive investment advisory, investment supervisory or investment management services, nor the initial or ongoing review or monitoring of the reader’s individual investment portfolio or individual particular needs. Therefore, no reader should assume that any articles or comments published on Seeking Alpha is a substitute for individual personalized advice from an investment professional of the reader’s choosing. Rather, these articles and comments are designed solely to provide readers with a method to evaluate certain investment-related information.The information upon which all articles and comments are based on is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, DIA cannot guarantee its accuracy. Information regarding a company or security may be obsolete by the time it is published on Seeking Alpha and investors must therefore independently verify updated information regarding a company or investment. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Despite best efforts to provide quality investment information to our readers, DIA does not accept any liability or responsibility for any loss resulting from investment decisions based on information in any article or comment. DIA does not get paid or receive compensation of any kind by any company or any third party for discussing a particular company or investment in any article.* Downtown Investment Advisory is the "doing business as" name of Maytal Asset Management LLC. A copy of DIA's Form ADV Parts 1 and 2A disclosure documents are available via the Investment Advisor Disclosure Website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov/IAPD).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please note Seeking Alpha requires authors to enter a buy, sell or hold on primary ticker symbols. We entered hold for all TRTN tickers, however, we do not offer a specific opinion on what investors should do here.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.