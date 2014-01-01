-Oxford-

This article was written by Chuck Walston.

There was much to like about Intuit’s (NASDAQ:INTU) FY 2022 results. Last year, the company recorded total revenue growth of 32% and tallied a 22% increase in EPS. The question is, are we at the beginning or end of the company’s growth runway?

The answer is that Intuit likely has a great deal of room to run. The company’s offerings tend to be sticky, INTU benefits from economies of scale and switching costs, and several of its business segments have fairly low penetration rates in large total addressable markets.

More importantly, Intuit’s exemplary management team has a history of relentless innovation coupled with astute acquisitions. In turn, this has resulted in a holistic range of business offerings.

Why Intuit Should Remain On A Growth Trajectory

“Location, location, location” is a truism used to describe why a particular piece of property commands a sterling price.

I believe that “management, management, management” could be used to evaluate a stock’s potential. Exceptional management teams can touch every corner of a business, and I contend that Intuit’s management, past and present, stands head and shoulders above the norm.

Sasan Goodarzi began his career with Intuit as the executive vice president and general manager of the firm’s Consumer Tax Group, followed by a stint as the CIO, and then as the general manager of Intuit’s ProTax organization.

He then served as the general manager of Intuit’s Financial Services Division before becoming the executive vice president and general manager of the Small Business and Self-Employed Group.

In 2019, following 14 years in those positions, Goodarzi became the CEO of the company. Since then, he has presided over the largest acquisitions since Intuit’s founding.

INTU acquired Credit Karma at the end of 2020. When the deal was closed, Credit Karma counted 110 million members as customers, including half of U.S. millennials. Credit Karma provides identity theft protection and free credit scores and credit reports. Through that service, consumers can apply for credit cards, and shop for car, home, and personal loans, as well as insurance.

Credit Karma now stands as one of Intuit’s four segments. In Q2 of FY21, (the first quarter in which the company reported revenues for Credit Karma) the new acquisition notched revenue of $144 million. By FY22, Credit Karma was generating well over $400 million in revenue each quarter, and last year, the segment brought in over 14% of total annual revenues.

Perhaps of equal importance is that Credit Karma melds well with Intuit's other businesses. Customers for the firm’s other segments tend to use Credit Karma, and vice versa, reinforcing the networking effect Intuit’s intertwining offerings bring to consumers.

Intuit operates in four segments. In FY 2022, the Credit Karma, ProTax, and Consumer segments contributed roughly 14.2%, 4.3%, and 31% of revenues, respectively.

The fourth segment, Small Business & Self Employed, generated just over half of revenue last fiscal year. That segment operates in two divisions, the online ecosystem and the desktop ecosystem, and Mailchimp is a part of the former division.

Mailchimp was acquired roughly a year after Goodarzi brought Credit Karma under Intuit's banner. Mailchimp is a marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The addition of Mailchimp brought 13 million users, 2.4 million monthly active users and 800,000 paid customers to Intuit. Mailchimp also claimed to have had 70 billion contacts and 250-plus partner integrations.

Mailchimp uses artificial intelligence to identify the buying behavior of small business customers. The service generates personalized emails targeting customers, thereby strengthening customer relationships and driving repeat sales.

As a part of the online ecosystem division, sales for Mailchimp are not broken out. Nonetheless, during the last earnings report, management noted that Mailchimp revenue grew at a 21% rate in Q2.

It also was stated that Mailchimp’s growth rate, which is slow relative to Intuit’s overall revenue growth rate, stunted the overall growth of the online ecosystem division. However, investors should understand that Mailchimp offers more than meets the eye.

Mailchimp and Credit Karma are parts of a puzzle Goodarzi is building. When one understands Mailchimp and Credit Karma, it becomes evident that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Each of Intuit’s businesses compliments the others, creating a symbiotic, synergistic effect.

Therein lies much of the basis for Intuit’s growth. However, there are other factors to consider. Intuit has 10 million small business and self-employed clients out of an addressable market of 75 million. Among its consumer offerings, INTU has 93 million customers from a total addressable market of 240 million.

Management estimates the core addressable market for its products at $81 billion, and its total addressable market as $253 billion.

Another source of potential growth lies in business-to business payments (B2B). Intuit’s services can provide automated B2B payments in a market that currently conducts 70% of transactions via checking accounts.

Furthermore, the company is U.S. centric: international revenue only constituted 8% to 10% of total revenues for the last two quarters. Currently the company has no initiatives designed to target overseas markets, but the potential for a move in that direction should not be dismissed.

FAST Graphs

What Results Reveal

Intuit reported Q2 2023 results toward the last week of February. Revenue increased by 14% while GAAP EPS surged by 71%. Non-GAAP EPS was up 42%.

The Small Business and Self-Employed segment recorded revenue growth of 20%. Revenue for the Online Ecosystem increased 24%, and the Consumer Group reported an increase in revenue of 26%. ProTax Group revenue was up 7%.

Credit Karma revenue fell 16%. Management attributed the downturn for Credit Karma to an uncertain macro environment. Headwinds in personal loans, home loans, auto insurance and auto loans were partially offset by growth in credit cards and Credit Karma Money.

These results followed a FY 2022 that recorded a 32% increase in total revenue, a 29% surge in non-GAAP operating income, and a 22% increase in non-GAAP operating EPS.

For FY 2023, management guides for revenue to increase in a range of 10% to 12%.

GAAP operating income is forecast to grow at a 9% to 13% rate while non-GAAP operating income is expected to increase in a range of 17% to 19%.

Guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to increase by 15% to 17%.

Fast Graphs

Dividend, Debt, And Valuation

Intuit currently yields 0.71%. The payout ratio is 23.16%, and the five-year dividend growth rate is 14.87%. The company will likely increase the dividend by a low double-digit percentage this coming August.

The company ended Q2 with approximately $2.1 billion in cash and investments and $7.1 billion in debt on the balance sheet. INTU is rated A3/stable by Moody’s.

Intuit’s forward P/E of 31.84x is well below the stock’s average P/E for the last five years of nearly 39x. The 5-year PEG of 1.96x is significantly below the 5-year average PEG ratio for INTU of 2.54x.

Is INTU a Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Goodarzi summed up the rationale for acquiring Credit Karma and Mailchimp with the following statement:

We want to grow the company double digits. We want our operating income to grow faster than our revenue, and we want to put our capital to great use. Both Credit Karma and Mailchimp really allow the company to leap forward five to 10 years. They bring us capabilities that frankly, we have only experimented with, that we tried to build. What we realized is what they have done we could also do, but it would take us 10-plus years.

Stock-based compensation related to the Mailchimp acquisition has weighed on Intuit’s earnings growth. However, that headwind is tailing off.

The acquisitions of Mailchimp and Credit Karma have been strongly accretive to the larger company. While the current macroeconomic environment is a negative for Credit Karma, that's a transitory issue.

Intuit has a high retention rate with its clientele. For example, with QuickBooks, INTU records a retention rate of 79%. One could argue that the churn rate is much lower than that number indicates, as many of the customer losses are likely due to the high rate of small-business failures.

Furthermore, much of Intuit’s business is recession resistant: QuickBooks accounting software and TurboTax tax prep software account for about 82% of the company’s revenue. Folks must file with the IRS during good times and bad.

A number of countries generate their citizens’ tax forms automatically. Therein lies a significant bear argument for INTU. If the U.S. were to adopt a similar program, Intuit’s TurboTax and QuickBooks businesses would face material headwinds. However, I view this development as unlikely for the foreseeable future.

Consequently, I rate INTU as a Reasonable Buy.

My only reservation is that I give a great deal of weight to a stock’s PEG ratio. Were that metric a bit more favorable, I would rate INTU as a Buy.