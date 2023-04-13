Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 13, 2023 5:42 PM ETLakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.83K Followers

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Roberson - Chief Executive Officer

Roger Shannon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Lakeland Industries Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on a listen-only mode, and the floor will be opened for your questions and comments following the presentation.

During today's call, we may make statements relating to our goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for future performance that constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations based upon currently available information and are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our SEC filings.

Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this call.

During today's call, we will discuss financial measures derived from our financial statements that are not determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and EBITDA margin. A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented in our earnings release.

At this time, I would like to introduce you to your host for this call, Lakeland Industries' Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Roberson. Mr. Roberson, the floor is yours.

Charlie Roberson

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. I'm very pleased to start today’s call with the introduction of Mr. Roger Shannon, who joined Lakeland in February as

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.