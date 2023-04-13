Avant Brands Inc. (AVTBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 13, 2023 5:50 PM ETAvant Brands Inc. (AVTBF), AVNT:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.83K Followers

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCQX:AVTBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 13, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Martens - Investor Relations

Matt Whitt - Chief Financial Officer

Norton Singhavon - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

David Lynn - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Avant Brands Inc. First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephanie Martins, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Martens

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining Avant Brands Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. My name is Steph Martens, Investor Relations for Avant Brands. Speaking on our call today is Avant's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Norton Singhavon; and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Whitt. Avant’s Chief Operating Officer, David Lynn is also present and will be participating in our Q&A session. Our Q1 2023 results were disseminated yesterday and are available on SEDAR and on our website at www.avantbrands.ca.

Before we get started, I wish to remind everyone that some statements made on today's call are forward-looking in nature and therefore are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which are all outlined in detail on our regulatory filings available on SEDAR. On this call, we will refer to the company as Avant Brands or Avant. We recognize that our fiscal 2022 results conference call took place just over a month ago, and most of you have reviewed our Q1 2023 results issued yesterday. So being mindful of your time, Matt and Norton will keep their comments brief and will then transition to our Q&A session.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.