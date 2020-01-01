OEF: The S&P's Absolute Return Drought Continues, Time To Get Creative

Apr. 13, 2023 6:51 PM ETiShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)TAIL, VIXM, SPY
Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.84K Followers

Summary

  • The broad stock market has flopped around, but there has been no sustained positive returns for some time. Not even in OEF, a more mega-cap version of the S&P 500.
  • This has to be frustrating for equity investors used to consistent double-digit annual returns. I know it's frustrating to me!
  • Looking forward, I see more risk of major loss than sustained positive returns. So here are some strategy ideas to consider.
Artificial Intelligence digital concept abstract brains inside light bulb

Olemedia

You couldn't blame equity investors from saying "enough already!" 2022 was a frenetic year when very little worked in the stock market. And 2023 seems to have broken out to a nice start. But, in reality, most of the gains are coming from the same small

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.84K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TAIL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own VIXM and puts on SPY

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.