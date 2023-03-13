ViewRay: Shares Crater As Company Warns Of Slower Growth, Higher Cash Burn

Summary

  • Magnetic resonance imaging-guided radiation therapy system provider ViewRay, Inc. has shocked investors with a severe revenue and cash flow warning.
  • Expected 2023 revenue growth range slashed from a range of 25% to 40% to a new range of 0% to 15%.
  • Company has experienced increased cash outflows with less than 12 months of liquidity remaining. As a result, ViewRay's upcoming 10-Q is likely to contain a going concern warning.
  • Vastly reduced growth expectations might result in ViewRay violating debt covenants later this year.
  • While the BoD has retained Goldman Sachs to evaluate strategic alternatives, an outright acquisition looks unlikely at this point. Given the company's mounting debt and liquidity issues, investors should avoid ViewRay's shares for the time being.

Liegt in einem Patienten im Krankenhaus medical scanner

JohnnyGreig/E+ via Getty Images

On Thursday, magnetic resonance imaging ("MRI") guided radiation therapy system provider ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) or "ViewRay" shocked market participants with a severe revenue and cash flow warning (emphasis added by author):

Coming off a strong

Key Financial Metrics

Company SEC-Filings

