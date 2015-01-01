Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) stock has performed well since I first covered it 11 months ago with a 'Strong Buy' rating. Shares of the Belgium-based brewer have gained around 20% in that time, outperforming most of its immediate peers as well as the wider consumer staples space.

Data by YCharts

As welcome as that performance is, BUD stock remains a good 40% below (with dividends) levels at the time the SABMiller deal closed back in late 2016.

Just to recap my first piece, my view is that Anheuser-Busch has been more a victim of unfortunate timing than anything else, with that deal (and the debt that came with it) coming amidst a bust in all-important Latin America, which was then followed by COVID. Evolving consumer taste has been an issue in certain developed markets like North America - where volumes remain below levels of five-plus years ago - but this isn't really the case in emerging markets, specifically Latin America, which ultimately accounts for the lion's share of the firm's beer volume and earnings.

Instead, the main problem has been a combination of currency depreciation versus the dollar, COVID, and most recently input cost inflation, with those variously contributing to much slower than expected deleveraging following the SABMiller deal.

Data by YCharts

While the above has made for a maddening period for Anheuser-Busch's longer-term shareholders, the market's disillusionment continues to offer investors an opportunity to buy these shares on the cheap, notwithstanding the solid returns achieved these past 12 months.

At the current share price, the market still isn't pricing in much more than around 3-4% long-term annualized free cash flow growth – a range which strikes me as unduly conservative given the company's scope for margin expansion and decent long-term organic growth prospects in places like Africa.

No Benefit Of The Doubt From The Market

I said last time that the 'on the ground' performance over the past few years hasn't been so bad here, and results since then largely add to that sentiment. At 595m hectoliters, FY 2022 volume clocked in a good 6% above pre-COVID levels on an organic basis, while annual revenue per hectoliter growth in the 2020-2022 period reads as follows: +2.1%, +5.5% and +8.6%.

Although North American volume growth was again negative last year - falling 4% - as you can see from the above the problem with Anheuser-Busch is not that it sells less beer than it used to. Indeed, big markets like Mexico, South Africa, Colombia and Brazil are all seeing record high volumes and/or record high per-capita consumption.

Most recently, the company has had to contend with commodity price inflation eating into margins. Barley, wheat, corn, rice, aluminum and so on make up a massive chunk of its $25 billion cost of its sales, which has increased by around 30% versus 2019 levels compared to 10% top line expansion in the same time. With that, FY 2022 gross margin of 54.4% was around 6.5ppt off the 2019 level, while EBITDA margin of 34.3% was a shade under 6ppt lower than the immediate pre-COVID level.

The market doesn't seem to be giving the company the benefit of the doubt in terms of reclaiming that ground back. Plugging current rates of free cash flow to the firm into a DCF model implies little more than low single-digit per annum free cash flow growth is needed to make things work at the current share price. That's about what you might expect the company's top line to deliver given its size and operating industry.

Numerous Drivers Of Outperformance

The above strikes me as an unduly pessimistic view of the company's prospects. Firstly, the nasty one-two combination of COGS inflation and FX has battered USD-denominated profits in key markets like Brazil (via lower EBITDA margins and then FX conversion into USD at a weaker rate). Commodity prices are settling and will eventually fall back, while a repeat of the dollar's recent strengthening likewise seems unlikely.

The company's beer portfolio is also well-placed to help out, as it has a solid stable of premium brands that command higher margins. More to the point, sales growth of those brands has been strong, with revenue from its global brands (i.e. Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois) increasing at a high single-digit annualized clip since 2015.

Data Source: Anheuser-Busch InBev Form 20-Fs

Finally, the company will likely enjoy some fixed cost leverage given the nature of the brewing business, with the kicker being that its high EM exposure probably affords it a longer growth runway compared to other mega-cap staples stocks. For instance, Anheuser-Busch is active in around a dozen African countries with a combined population of 445 million. UN projections have that figure increasing some 245 million by 2040. Alongside other revenue drivers - positive price/mix from premiumization and per-capita consumption, all linked to economic development and growth - this can help sustain many years of attractive company-wide sales growth.

Although not linked to the above, I'd also add that leverage should fall back down to 2x (3.5x currently) over the next few years, so all that free cash flow tied up in debt reduction can finally be put to more rewarding uses like higher dividend payments to shareholders.

Back to the valuation, modeling low single-digit annualized revenue growth and around 80% margin recapture over the next five years, followed by 4-5% per annum medium-term growth after that, gets me to a fair value in the $90-$95 per ADS area. Given the implied upside from the current share price and lack of similarly attractive options in the large-cap staples space, I'm maintaining a 'Strong Buy' rating despite the stock being marginally more expensive than when I first covered it in the mid-$50s area last year.