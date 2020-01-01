Progress Software: Attractive At Current Levels

Apr. 13, 2023 11:06 PM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
1 Follower

Summary

  • Progress Software has driven ~12% total revenue CAGR over the past year while expanding margins to about 40%.
  • The company's strategy of acquiring software companies with good retention metrics, high operating margins, and a high recurring revenue mix has contributed to topline growth and margin expansion.
  • With its focus on inorganic growth and a strong management team, PRGS is well-positioned to continue to grow in the future.
  • The current FCF multiple for Progress is 16x EV/FCF, which is one of the lowest in the software industry, indicating a rare value-play opportunity in a growth world.

Businessman working on laptop with document management icon.

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

Thesis

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) is a profitable software company with a focus on achieving growth through inorganic means, such

PRGS stock price movement

PRGS stock price movement (Seeking Alpha)

Innovative Portfolio for High-Impact Applications

Innovative Portfolio for High-Impact Applications (Company Presentation)

PRGS rev growth and margins

PRGS rev growth and margins (YCharts)

PRGS R&D to Revenue

PRGS R&D to Revenue (YCharts)

PRGS Valuation Multiple vs. Peers

PRGS Valuation Multiple vs. Peers (YCharts)

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
1 Follower
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.