Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ), as described on its website, is a passively managed fund focusing on high-quality medium-sized U.S. stocks selected from the S&P 400 index.
In my opinion, XMHQ is an excellent ETF from a quality standpoint, but mid-cap investors who are pondering an option to boost their quality exposure using this fund should understand that XMHQ's holdings trade with the profitability (quality) premia, thus it is not as cheaply valued as most medium-sized equities, which subsequently poses certain risks in a still relatively possible scenario with interest rates continuing trending higher.
Nevertheless, assuming inflation in the U.S. is gradually cooling down as illustrated by the March CPI report published recently, I believe reducing exposure to value stocks slightly and expanding footprint in more generously priced names makes sense, especially when higher multiples are secured by robust quality, which is the case with this ETF as I will illustrate below.
In this regard, I reckon XMHQ is a Buy at these levels, with a due remark that investors should understand the risks associated with recession-sensitive sectors like industrials and consumer discretionary the fund is overweight.
As described on the fund's website, its strategy is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality Index. It is of note that before a profound strategy change in June 2019, the ETF traded with the ticker EQWM, tracking the Russell Midcap Equal Weight Index, and was named Invesco Russell Midcap Equal Weight ETF. And since its strategy was completely different, it would be reasonable to ignore its performance prior to the index change. Also, more details on what indices the fund tracked in the past can be found in the fact sheet on its website.
The index methodology is similar to the one that lies at the crux of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF's (SPHQ) underlying index, a fund which I covered in August 2022, with the essential difference being the selection universe, the S&P 500 vs. S&P 400. According to the fact sheet on the S&P Global website, the quality score ingredients used are the accruals ratio, Return on Equity, and financial leverage. The goal is to select 80 names using a composite based on this trio. Constituents are score-weighted, with rebalances and reconstitutions following a biannual schedule. I recommend reading the methodology available on the S&P Global website for more details on the process.
As of April 11, XMHQ had a portfolio of 79 equities, with about 23.8% of its net assets allocated to the top-ten cohort. In terms of sectors, the fund's mix does bear a few resemblances to the one of the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) as it favors industrials and consumer discretionary names, precisely like its larger and less picky counterpart. Here, it is worth remarking that in a full-scale recession scenario, funds that are overweight cyclical sectors and underweight defensive players (e.g., XMHQ has an about 53 bps allocation to consumer staples and no exposure to utilities, at all) would be exposed to a risk of a more rapid decline than those that are immune (or almost immune) to the economic doldrums.
Anyway, I believe the most important fact about this mix is that its quality characteristics are close to excellent, thanks to the simple but potent methodology of its underlying index.
XMHQ's outstanding performance since the index change speaks for itself. During the July 2019 - March 2023 period, the fund delivered a compound annual growth rate that exceeded the one of the market represented by the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) by about 1%, with the standard deviation being only modestly higher. Besides, it also easily beat MDY, which tracks the S&P 400, delivering a ~3.8% higher CAGR. As a quick refresher, the period was notable first for the trade war narrative, then for the pandemic, replaced by the positioning for the post-pandemic recovery (the capital rotation) in 2021 amid the vaccine enthusiasm, and finally the omnipresent inflation and central banks' decisive moves necessary to suppress rampant price growth.
|Portfolio
|XMHQ
|IVV
|MDY
|EZM
|SPHQ
|Initial Balance
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Final Balance
|$15,399
|$14,868
|$13,544
|$13,204
|$15,130
|CAGR
|12.20%
|11.16%
|8.43%
|7.69%
|11.68%
|Stdev
|21.19%
|19.37%
|22.95%
|26.03%
|18.45%
|Best Year
|26.25%
|28.76%
|24.21%
|30.99%
|27.58%
|Worst Year
|-12.42%
|-18.16%
|-13.28%
|-12.24%
|-15.77%
|Max. Drawdown
|-22.81%
|-23.93%
|-29.63%
|-36.80%
|-24.33%
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.59
|0.58
|0.42
|0.37
|0.63
|Sortino Ratio
|0.96
|0.89
|0.61
|0.52
|0.98
|Market Correlation
|0.94
|1
|0.94
|0.91
|0.97
Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer
By all means, it is also of note that the funds I selected for comparison including the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings ETF (EZM) and SPHQ also delivered bleaker results despite their focus on high-quality names (e.g., as described by WisdomTree, EZM favors mid-caps with "positive cumulative earnings over their most recent four fiscal quarters prior to the index measurement date.")
I believe the following valuation considerations should not be ignored:
Unfortunately, XMHQ is hardly appealing for dividend investors since it has a low weighted-average dividend yield of only 1.1%, partly because ~35.5% of its holdings do not return cash to shareholders via dividends, while the median DY for those that have a DPS is just 1.4%.
In light of the most recent CPI data that support the view that the economy is past the inflation zenith, I believe exposure to top-quality mid-cap stocks should be considered. XMHQ demonstrated an ability to navigate different market narratives of the previous years, and I believe its factor mix is robust enough to deliver gains going forward.
