  • The latest AAII sentiment survey showed only 26.1% of respondents reported as bullish compared to the recent high of 33.3% last week.
  • Although bullish sentiment fell, without any considerable push lower for the S&P 500, bearish sentiment went little changed falling just half of one percentage point down to 34.5%.
  • All of the declines in bullish and bearish sentiment flowed to the neutral camp with a surge of 7.9 percentage points.

Whereas last week saw a huge rebound in bullish sentiment after the S&P 500’s breakout above March highs, the more listless price action of the past week resulted in a modest turnaround in sentiment. The latest AAII sentiment

AAII bullish sentiment

AAII bearish sentiment

AAII neutral sentiment

sentiment readings back to normal

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

