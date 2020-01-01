LVS Advisory - Gogo: Significantly Undervalued, Checks Most Boxes We Look For In An Investment

Apr. 14, 2023 12:00 AM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.2K Followers

Summary

  • We made a new investment in Gogo during the quarter.
  • Gogo has a monopoly on the internet connectivity business for private jets in North America.
  • We believe Gogo’s stock is significantly undervalued because investors are worried about Elon Musk’s Starlink entering the connectivity market in the next 1-2 years.

Flight ticket booking concept with person using a laptop

Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

We made a new investment in Gogo during the quarter. Gogo is likely a familiar brand as it used to provide internet on commercial airplanes; however, the

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.2K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.