kynny

Things have slowed down for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) in more ways than one. ONTO is likely to start reporting quarterly earnings that are a step below where they used to be not that long ago. While the stock is up for the year, the stock has also lost steam compared to early in the year, especially in recent weeks. In fact, the stock could be getting ready for a move lower. Why will be covered next.

The stock has turned indecisive in recent months

ONTO got off to a strong start in 2023. The stock closed at $87.27 on February 2, giving ONTO a gain of 28.2% for the year up to that point. However, not much progress has been made since then. It has been essentially sideways since early February. April has been even worse. The stock closed at $87.88 on March 31, but it is worth $81.76 as of April 12, which means the stock has lost almost 7% in April. The stock is up 20.1% YTD after the recent pullback.

The stock did hit an intraday high of $89.75 on March 23, which is both the 52-weeks high and the high for 2023. This may not be coincidence. The stock seems to be having problems going higher whenever it is close to or around the $90 price level. Recall how, for instance, the stock hit an intraday high of $89.70, which is just $0.05 less than $89.75, on August 5, 2022 before it proceeded to head south as shown in the chart below.

Source: finviz.com

There have been several instances of the stock coming to a halt in the $87.50-92.50 region in the last two years, which suggests the presence of resistance in this region. If history repeats and the stock sticks to recent chart patterns, the stock is likely gearing up to head south after touching the aforementioned price region, more than what has already occurred in April.

The stock could potentially make it all the way back to the $60 region, which is roughly where the stock bottomed a couple of times before, including as recently as October 2022. It's worth noting that while the stock managed to make it below $60 by hitting an intraday low of $56.02 on October 13, the stock rebounded strongly to end the day well above $60 at $61.83. The price action suggests the existence of support just below the $60 region.

Assuming the stock remains range-bound, the stock could be a sell when it comes close to the $90 region and a buy when it gets close to the $60 region. On the other hand, those who are not so nimble in navigating the lows and the highs should probably refrain from being too heavily exposed to a stock that is much closer to resistance than support.

Another possible catalyst is coming up

The stock has been range-bound for some time and, if that is to change, a catalyst may be needed. One possibility is the next earnings call, which could include changes to the outlook. Consensus estimates expect GAAP EPS of $0.73 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 on revenue of $200M in Q1 FY2023. These numbers are somewhat better than guidance from ONTO as shown below.

Q1 FY2023 (guidance) Q1 FY2022 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $200M, +/- 3% $241.4M (17.15%) GAAP EPS $0.54-0.69 $1.07 (42.52%) Non-GAAP EPS $0.80-0.95 $1.31 (33.21%) Click to enlarge

Source: ONTO Form 8-K

The Q1 numbers are a step down from where they were not that long ago as shown in the table below. For instance, revenue increased by 12.2% YoY to $253.3M and non-GAAP EPS increased by 27.6% YoY to $1.57 in Q4 FY2022, numbers that are much better than the upcoming ones.

To be fair, it's worth mentioning that record earnings in Q4 FY2022 benefited from tax items that boosted EPS, well ahead of estimates. Non-GAAP EPS, for instance, would have been more like $1.41 instead of $1.57 without one-time tax benefits. Nevertheless, there's no denying ONTO has entered a downturn.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) Q4 FY2022 Q3 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 QoQ YoY Revenue 253,270 254,253 225,644 (0.39%) 12.24% Gross margin 54% 55% 55% (100bps) (100bps) Operating income 61,212 59,307 49,855 3.21% 22.78% Net income 66,214 52,215 46,737 26.81% 41.67% EPS 1.34 1.05 0.94 27.62% 42.55% (Non-GAAP) Revenue 253,270 254,253 225,644 (0.39%) 12.24% Gross margin 54% 55% 55% (100bps) (100bps) Operating income 76,082 78,252 69,036 (2.77%) 10.21% Net income 77,544 67,495 61,218 14.89% 26.67% EPS 1.57 1.35 1.23 16.30% 27.64% Click to enlarge

Source: ONTO Form 8-K

Estimates predict ONTO will post non-GAAP EPS of $3.65-3.77 on revenue of $800-820M by the time FY2023 is over. These numbers represent YoY declines of 31.7-33.9% and 18.4-20.4% respectively. In comparison, the table below shows the numbers for FY2021 and FY2022. On the other hand, ONTO is expected to claw back most of its losses in FY2023 with estimates forecasting non-GAAP EPS of $4.21-4.85 on revenue of $892-937M in FY2024.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) FY2022 FY2021 YoY Revenue 1,005,183 788,899 27.42% Gross margin 54% 54% - Operating margin 24% 20% 400bps Operating income 236,714 156,407 51.34% Net income 223,334 142,349 56.89% EPS 4.49 2.86 56.99% (Non-GAAP) Revenue 1,005,183 788,899 27.42% Gross margin 54% 55% (100bps) Operating margin 30% 28% 200bps Operating income 301,694 219,472 37.46% Net income 274,667 192,169 42.93% EPS 5.52 3.86 43.01% Click to enlarge

Source: ONTO Form 10-K

Management added some color to the outlook as it sees it. Remember that ONTO had previously stated in the Q3 FY2022 earnings call that it believed FY2023 revenue would decline by 10-15% YoY, most of it in the first half, but the more recent outlook suggests a bigger decline in the 20+% range is more likely. In other words, ONTO lowered its optimism from late 2022 by adjusting its outlook downwards. From the Q4 earnings call:

we expect a slow start to 2023. For the first quarter, we see specialty and advanced packaging declining by mid to upper teens, impacted by both the broader market slowdowns and the effects of seasonality. We expect advanced nodes revenue to decline by an estimated 30%, primarily due to sharp reductions in memory spending and restrictions in China. Looking beyond the quarter, we see customers reducing wafer starts or delaying expansion plans in response to the current oversupply of chip inventories. Advanced logic investments continue, but higher volumes are not expected until 2024 with slowing smartphone sales driving down utilization of lines and advanced packaging. Overall, wafer fab equipment spending estimates are down 20% for 2023. However, analysts at Stifle and Morgan Stanley are forecasting equipment spending to be down an estimated 30% after excluding front end and lithography spending."

A transcript of the Q4 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

Valuations may not be enticing enough

ONTO has lowered its outlook from where it used to be. And if something happened before, it can always happen again. It's therefore not impossible for ONTO to revise its outlook at the next earnings call. This could serve as a catalyst for a move higher, but also lower. In addition, it's worth mentioning that while valuations for ONTO are not unreasonable by any stretch of the imagination, they are going up. The table below shows some of the multiples ONTO trades at.

ONTO Market cap $4.07B Enterprise value $3.55B Revenue ("ttm") $1,005.2M EBITDA $301.4M Trailing non-GAAP P/E 15.13 Forward non-GAAP P/E 22.40 Trailing GAAP P/E 18.56 Forward GAAP P/E 26.97 PEG GAAP 0.33 P/S 4.10 P/B 2.54 EV/sales 3.53 Trailing EV/EBITDA 11.76 Forward EV/EBITDA 16.45 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

In general, multiples for ONTO are roughly in line with those within the sector. For instance, ONTO trades at 22.4 times forward non-GAAP earnings with the median at 20x. ONTO is neither expensive nor a bargain. ONTO is fairly valued, assuming of course earnings projections are accurate and are not subject to major revisions if ONTO lowers its outlook once more. Still, if ONTO is to break out of the trading range, it will likely not be due to valuations.

Investor takeaways

A previous article concluded that ONTO's outlook was too optimistic in light of industry developments and a downward revision was to be expected. This proved to be correct with ONTO lowering its FY2023 outlook due to the presence of various headwinds. While management remains positive about its long-term prospects, it was noticeably less optimistic about the near-term outlook than before. The top and the bottom line are projected to contract in FY2023.

On the other hand, the stock has mostly shrugged off the downgrade. ONTO has actually done well in terms of the stock in 2023. The stock, like other semis, has benefited from renewed interest in tech stocks with the Federal Reserve pivoting from its hawkish stance from much of last year towards a more dovish one. Furthermore, while the industry is in a downturn, a recovery is not expected to be far away. Semis are expected to recover most, if not all, of their losses next year and stocks have been positioned for this recovery.

However, it's worth noting that all of ONTO's stock gains came in early 2023. The stock has gone sideways for months. Nor has it broken out of the range it has been stuck in since early 2022. The stock is currently at the upper bound of the range with resistance much closer than support. This being the case, it's prudent to be cautious. There is more downside than upside at this point.

I remain neutral on ONTO. The stock is stuck in a range and there is not much evidence to suggest that is about to change anytime soon. The most likely course of action is for the stock to continue to move in circles without making any real progress. While some traders may be okay with this, most, especially those who value a decent return, will probably find this to be less than rewarding.

Assuming someone has no better alternatives to put their money to work or are able to catch the highs and the lows in the stock, something most are not very good at, then long ONTO may be worth considering. If not, then it may be better to wait it out and put capital to work where there is a better chance of a sustained appreciation in capital.