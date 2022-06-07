'Snatching Defeat' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...

Summary

  • It didn’t take long for the Fed to mess things up (once again) and snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
  • Why was Alibaba down on Wednesday?
  • Auto-supplier update.

Snatching Defeat From The Jaws of Victory

On Wednesday, the market started up nicely on the back of the better than expected CPI prints:

US CPI YOY

Investing.com

CPI

Investing.com

Seasonally adjusted changes

Investing.com

It didn't take long for the Fed to

SPY

Stockcharts.com

Barkin

Financial Juice

Daly

Financial Juice

Interest Rate Headline

WSJ

1982 CPI/Inflation

cpiinflationcalculator.com

1980's data

thebalancemoney.com

$SPX

stockcharts.com

1983 CPI/Inflation

cpiinflationcalculator.com

Sell-off/China regulations

SCMP.com

Tencent sell-off

SCMP.com

BABA

stockcharts.com

BABA

stockcharts.com

Sentiment Cycle

Justin Mamis

Weak PMI & earnings

BofA

Yield curves vs recessions

BofA

Oil Price vs Recessions

BofA

Max drawdown during recession

BofA

Global Auto Sales

Morgan Stanley

Ford Sales

Ford Authority

GM Sales

CNBC

GM production

GM Authority

Sentiment survey history

AAII.com

!AAIIBULL

stockcharts.com

Fear/Greed

CNN

Fear/Greed

CNN

!NAAIM

stockcharts.com

Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA CPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

