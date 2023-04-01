U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Large-Cap ETFs Attract Second-Largest Weekly Inflow Of 2023

  • Exchange-traded equity funds recorded $5.3 billion in weekly net inflows, marking the first weekly intake over the past three weeks.
  • Gold and natural resources (+$66 million) were the only subgroup to post a weekly inflow under equity mutual funds.
  • Conventional taxable-fixed income funds realized a weekly outflow of $418 million.

Person working on computer to ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

During Refinitiv Lipper's fund-flows week that ended April 12, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the seventh week in a row, adding a net of $28.1 billion.

