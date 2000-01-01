Amazon: Having A Long-Term View Doesn't Mean You Should Disregard Immediate Risks

Apr. 14, 2023 7:30 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, ORCL
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • After losing nearly a third of its value, Amazon looks more attractive than a year ago.
  • Nevertheless, investors should be mindful of recency bias when evaluating Amazon's share price attractiveness.
  • The unique business model also poses some risks that should be considered regardless of one's investment horizon.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Roundabout Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

AWS re:Invent 2022

Noah Berger

Exactly one year ago I warned investors of becoming too carried away by the exciting narrative by one of the most successful companies of our time - Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

As one could guess, the thought of Amazon's share price

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA (The Roundabout Investor) on Amazon

Seeking Alpha

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA (The Roundabout Investor) on Amazon

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle Beta

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Amazon P/E ratio versus Revenue Growth

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA (The Roundabout Investor) on Salesforce

Seeking Alpha

Amazon Wall Street Analysts Turning Negative

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street Analysts turning negative on Amazon

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Amazon EBIT % margin versus P/S multiple

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

Amazon revenue by segment

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Amazon Revenue by Segment

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Amazon, Google and Meta Advertising Revenue

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

AWS operating margin %

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

AWS falling margins and revenue

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Investor Presentations

Looking for better positioned high quality businesses across different sectors? 

You can gain access to my highest conviction ideas by subscribing to The Roundabout Investor, where I uncover conservatively priced businesses with superior competitive positioning and high dividend yields.

Performance of all high conviction ideas is measured by The Roundabout Portfolio, which has consistently outperformed the market since its initiation. 

As part of the service I also offer in-depth market analysis, through the lens of factor investing and a watchlist of higher risk-reward investment opportunities. To learn more and gain access to the service, follow the link provided. 

This article was written by

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
4.64K Followers
Investment strategy for those seeking steady and above-market returns

Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.

Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.

Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder . 

All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.