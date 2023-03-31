Global ETF Market Facts: 3 Things To Know From Q1 2023

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.9K Followers

Summary

  • Most ETF trading activity occurs in the secondary market, where ETF shares change hands between buyers and sellers.
  • March 2023 saw a number of shocks to global financial markets, including bank bailouts and the prolonged effects of a heightened interest rate environment.
  • Investors have increasingly turned to ETFs to access fixed-income exposure.

Close-up ETF concept with quotes, timeline, percentages, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus

By Samara Cohen

Three Things To Know From Q1 2023

  1. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) remain a fraction of the total global financial market in both equities and fixed income, ranging from 4.1% - 12.7% of equities and 0.3% - 2.7% of fixed income assets by region.
ETF MARKET SIZE

Author

ETF trading

Author

ETF trading

Author

Average daily volumes for iShares ETFs

Author

Average iShares ETF bid-ask spreads

Author

stock trading

Author

VIX Index

Author

U.S. ETFs

Author

Global ETF STP ratios in volatile markets27

Author

Average daily volume of global iShares US Treasury ETFs

Author

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.9K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.