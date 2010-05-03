GLQ: Global Equity Fund With Abysmal Performance

Summary

  • The GLQ fund aims to deliver high total returns from a portfolio of global equities.
  • The GLQ fund is managed by star manager Charles Clough.
  • Unfortunately, the GLQ fund has perennially underperformed, with negative 3 and 5Yr average annual returns.
  • Instead of the GLQ fund, I would recommend investors looking for global equity exposure consider the EXG fund from Eaton Vance.

Detailed earth globe photo with white clouds, Isolated planet earth on an black background, World image from outer space, high resolution close up view. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

Gizem Gecim/iStock via Getty Images

The Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) aims to provide high total returns via a portfolio of global equities. Unfortunately, I find the GLQ fund to be a poor performer that does not earn its distribution.

GLQ geographical allocation

Figure 1 - GLQ geographical allocation (cloughcapital.com)

GLQ long and short exposures

Figure 2 - GLQ long and short exposures (cloughcapital.com)

GLQ historical returns

Figure 3 - GLQ historical returns (morningstar.com)

URTH historical returns

Figure 4 - URTH historical returns (morningstar.com)

GLQ financial summary

Figure 5 - GLQ financial summary (GLQ 2022 annual report)

GLQ vs. EXG

Figure 6 - GLQ vs. EXG (Author created with data from Seeking Alpha, Morningstar, and fund websites)

